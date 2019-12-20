Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was founded in 2006 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.
Industry Pharmaceutical preparations
SectorMedical
Phone617-600-6888
Annual SalesN/A
Employees57
Next Earnings Date4/2/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableNot Optionable
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Frequently Asked Questions
What is Stealth BioTherapeutics' stock symbol?
Stealth BioTherapeutics trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MITO."
How were Stealth BioTherapeutics' earnings last quarter?
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November, 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.04). View Stealth BioTherapeutics' Earnings History.
6 brokers have issued 1-year target prices for Stealth BioTherapeutics' stock. Their forecasts range from $9.00 to $35.00. On average, they anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics' share price to reach $23.33 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 344.4% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for Stealth BioTherapeutics.
What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Stealth BioTherapeutics?
6 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Has Stealth BioTherapeutics been receiving favorable news coverage?
News stories about MITO stock have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Stealth BioTherapeutics earned a news impact score of -3.3 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave headlines about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Who are some of Stealth BioTherapeutics' key competitors?
Some companies that are related to Stealth BioTherapeutics include Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), Forty Seven (FTSV), Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR), Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), Myovant Sciences (MYOV), Innoviva (INVA), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV), Arvinas (ARVN), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN).
Who are Stealth BioTherapeutics' key executives?
Stealth BioTherapeutics' management team includes the folowing people:
- Ms. Irene P. McCarthy J.D., Pres ,CEO, Sec. & Director (Age 54)
- Mr. Daniel E. Geffken, Interim Chief Financial Officer (Age 62)
- Mr. Mark J. Bamberger, Chief Scientific Officer (Age 66)
- Mr. Henry Hess, Chief Legal Counsel
- Dr. Ben R. Bronstein, Chief Medical Officer (Age 69)
When did Stealth BioTherapeutics IPO?
(MITO) raised $81 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 15th 2019. The company issued 6,200,000 shares at $12.00-$14.00 per share. Jefferies, Evercore ISI and BMO Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and Nomura was co-manager.
Who are Stealth BioTherapeutics' major shareholders?
Stealth BioTherapeutics' stock is owned by a number of of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include Millennium Management LLC (0.08%).
Which major investors are selling Stealth BioTherapeutics stock?
MITO stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Millennium Management LLC.
How do I buy shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics?
Shares of MITO can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.
What is Stealth BioTherapeutics' stock price today?
One share of MITO stock can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25.
How big of a company is Stealth BioTherapeutics?
Stealth BioTherapeutics has a market capitalization of $183.91 million. The company earns $-96,710,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($1.41) on an earnings per share basis. Stealth BioTherapeutics employs 57 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Stealth BioTherapeutics' mailing address is 275 GROVE STREET SUITE 3-107, NEWTON MA, 02466. The company can be reached via phone at 617-600-6888 or via email at [email protected]
