NASDAQ:MSFT

Microsoft Stock Forecast, Price & News

Followed 599 Times   Searched 762 Times  
$219.42
+0.14 (+0.06 %)
(As of 12/17/2020 12:00 AM ET)
Today's Range
$217.92
Now: $219.42
$220.89
50-Day Range
$202.33
MA: $213.44
$223.72
52-Week Range
$132.52
Now: $219.42
$232.86
Volume28.55 million shs
Average Volume38.12 million shs
Market Capitalization$1.66 trillion
P/E Ratio35.45
Dividend Yield1.02%
Beta0.82
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL and Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers support services and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification to developers and IT professionals on various Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and MSN advertising. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other intelligent devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. It sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.98 out of 5 stars

Computer And Technology Sector

81st out of 1,253 stocks

Prepackaged Software Industry

12th out of 220 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 2.5Community Rank: 3.0Dividend Strength: 1.7Insider Behavior: 0.8Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Prepackaged software
Sub-IndustrySystems Software
SectorComputer and Technology
Current SymbolNASDAQ:MSFT
Previous Symbol
CUSIP59491810
CIK789019
Webwww.microsoft.com
Phone425-882-8080
Employees163,000

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.46
Current Ratio2.53
Quick Ratio2.49

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio35.45
Forward P/E Ratio32.60
P/E Growth2.54

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$143.02 billion
Price / Sales11.60
Cash Flow$7.76 per share
Price / Cash Flow28.28
Book Value$15.63 per share
Price / Book14.04

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$5.76
Net Income$44.28 billion
Net Margins32.28%
Return on Equity40.74%
Return on Assets16.23%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares7,560,496,000
Market Cap$1.66 trillion
Next Earnings Date2/3/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
$219.42
+0.14 (+0.06 %)
(As of 12/17/2020 12:00 AM ET)
30 days | 90 days | 365 days

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Microsoft's stock price been impacted by Coronavirus?

Microsoft's stock was trading at $153.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSFT shares have increased by 42.8% and is now trading at $219.42.
Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Microsoft?

32 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Microsoft in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 28 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy."
What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Microsoft?

Wall Street analysts have given Microsoft a "Buy" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Microsoft wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
When is Microsoft's next earnings date?

Microsoft is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, February 3rd 2021.
How were Microsoft's earnings last quarter?

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October, 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The software giant had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%.
How often does Microsoft pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Microsoft?

Microsoft declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.
How will Microsoft's stock buyback program work?

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th 2019, which authorizes the company to buyback $40,000,000,000.00 in outstanding shares, according to EventVestor. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

What price target have analysts set for MSFT?

32 analysts have issued 1-year price targets for Microsoft's shares. Their forecasts range from $190.00 to $260.00. On average, they anticipate Microsoft's share price to reach $235.33 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 7.3% from the stock's current price.
What are Wall Street analysts saying about Microsoft stock?

Here are some recent quotes from research analysts about Microsoft stock:
  • 1. Fundamental Research analysts commented, "Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Q1 Revenue Inline, but EPS Beat Our Expectations” and dated October 28, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

    MSFT is an FRC Top Pick
    " (10/28/2020)
  • 2. According to Zacks Investment Research, "Microsoft's fiscal third-quarter results benefited from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth led by coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave and uptick in Surface devices. Moreover, the company is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365 commercial, and Dynamics. Azure’s expanding customer base remains a key catalyst. Furthermore, it is well poised to expand the total addressable market through acquisitions of GitHub and PlayFab. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weak job market and lower spend on advertising due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to weigh on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business contract renewals and supply chain constraints in China are anticipated to limit growth." (5/20/2020)

Who are some of Microsoft's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Microsoft include Oracle (ORCL), ServiceNow (NOW), VMware (VMW), Fortinet (FTNT), Symantec (SYMC), Proofpoint (PFPT), Qualys (QLYS), Commvault Systems (CVLT), Progress Software (PRGS) and FalconStor Software (FALC).
What other stocks do shareholders of Microsoft own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Microsoft investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Alibaba Group (BABA), Micron Technology (MU), General Electric (GE), Tesla (TSLA), The Walt Disney (DIS), Intel (INTC), Netflix (NFLX), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Visa (V).

Who are Microsoft's key executives?

Microsoft's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Satya Nadella, CEO & Director (Age 53, Pay $13.6M)
  • Mr. Bradford L. Smith, Pres & Chief Legal Officer (Age 61, Pay $4.27M)
  • Ms. Amy E. Hood, Exec. VP & CFO (Age 48, Pay $4.83M)
  • Mr. Jean-Philippe Courtois, Exec. VP and Pres of Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing & Operations (Age 59, Pay $3.47M)
  • Ms. Alice L. Jolla, Corp. VP of Fin. & Admin. and Chief Accounting Officer (Age 54)
  • Mr. J. Kevin Scott, CTO and Exec. VP of Technology & Research (Age 48)
  • Mr. Nick Coleman, Chief Technology Officer
  • Mr. Vikas Mehta, Director of Investor Relations
  • Mr. Frank X. Shaw, Corp. VP for Corp. Communications
  • Mr. Christopher C. Capossela, Exec. VP of Marketing & Consumer Bus. and Chief Marketing Officer (Age 50)

What is Microsoft's stock symbol?

Microsoft trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MSFT."

Who are Microsoft's major shareholders?

Microsoft's stock is owned by many different institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include State Street Corp (4.09%), Morgan Stanley (0.80%), Nuveen Asset Management LLC (0.74%), UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. (0.71%), Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA (0.54%) and Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. (0.51%). Company insiders that own Microsoft stock include Amy Hood, Bradford L Smith, Christopher C Capossela, Emma N Walmsley, Frank H Brod, Jean Philippe Courtois, Kathleen T Hogan, Margaret L Johnson and Satya Nadella.
Which major investors are selling Microsoft stock?

MSFT stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including State Street Corp, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC, Jennison Associates LLC, Nuveen Asset Management LLC, Magellan Asset Management Ltd, AQR Capital Management LLC, New York State Common Retirement Fund, and Jackson Square Partners LLC. Company insiders that have sold Microsoft company stock in the last year include Amy Hood, Bradford L Smith, Christopher C Capossela, Emma N Walmsley, Frank H Brod, Jean Philippe Courtois, Kathleen T Hogan, Margaret L Johnson, and Satya Nadella.
Which major investors are buying Microsoft stock?

MSFT stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including UBS Asset Management Americas Inc., CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, SB Management Ltd, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd., and Morgan Stanley.
How do I buy shares of Microsoft?

Shares of MSFT can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is Microsoft's stock price today?

One share of MSFT stock can currently be purchased for approximately $219.42.

How big of a company is Microsoft?

Microsoft has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion and generates $143.02 billion in revenue each year. The software giant earns $44.28 billion in net income (profit) each year or $5.76 on an earnings per share basis. Microsoft employs 163,000 workers across the globe.

What is Microsoft's official website?

The official website for Microsoft is www.microsoft.com.

How can I contact Microsoft?

Microsoft's mailing address is ONE MICROSOFT WAY, REDMOND WA, 98052. The software giant can be reached via phone at 425-882-8080 or via email at [email protected]

