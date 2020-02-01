Media stories about EW stock have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences earned a coverage optimism score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave media stories about the medical research company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the next few days. View News Stories for Edwards Lifesciences.