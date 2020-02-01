NYSE:EW - Edwards Lifesciences Stock Price, Forecast & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Edwards Lifesciences Corp Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. Log In and Add $233.29 +0.87 (+0.37 %) (As of 01/2/2020 08:14 AM ET) Add Compare Today's Range$231.00Now: $233.29▼$233.5150-Day Range$228.71MA: $238.95▼$246.4952-Week Range$140.86Now: $233.29▼$247.64Volume748,479 shsAverage Volume1.32 million shsMarket Capitalization$48.66 billionP/E Ratio49.64Dividend YieldN/ABeta0.8 ProfileAnalyst RatingsAdvanced ChartEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesOptions ChainSEC FilingsSocial Media Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. Read More… Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock Exchange NYSE Industry Surgical appliances & supplies Sub-IndustryHealth Care Equipment SectorMedical Current SymbolNYSE:EW Previous Symbol CUSIP28176E10 CIK1099800 Webhttp://www.edwards.com/ Phone949-250-2500Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.17 Current Ratio3.53 Quick Ratio2.74Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E Ratio49.64 Forward P/E Ratio41.66 P/E Growth2.8 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$3.72 billion Price / Sales13.07 Cash Flow$5.19 per share Price / Cash Flow44.92 Book Value$15.02 per share Price / Book15.53Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$4.70 Net Income$722.20 million Net Margins18.64% Return on Equity32.28% Return on Assets20.09%Miscellaneous Employees12,800 Outstanding Shares208,570,000Market Cap$48.66 billion Next Earnings Date1/30/2020 (Estimated) OptionableOptionable Receive EW News and Ratings via Email Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for EW and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter. EW Rates by TradingView Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Frequently Asked Questions What is Edwards Lifesciences' stock symbol? Edwards Lifesciences trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "EW." When did Edwards Lifesciences' stock split? How did Edwards Lifesciences' stock split work? Edwards Lifesciences shares split on the morning of Monday, December 14th 2015. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 19th 2015. The newly minted shares were issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 11th 2015. An investor that had 100 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock prior to the split would have 200 shares after the split. How were Edwards Lifesciences' earnings last quarter? Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October, 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The medical research company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. View Edwards Lifesciences' Earnings History. When is Edwards Lifesciences' next earnings date? Edwards Lifesciences is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, January 30th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences. What guidance has Edwards Lifesciences issued on next quarter's earnings? Edwards Lifesciences issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday, December, 5th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. What price target have analysts set for EW? 19 Wall Street analysts have issued 12-month target prices for Edwards Lifesciences' shares. Their forecasts range from $159.00 to $285.00. On average, they expect Edwards Lifesciences' stock price to reach $238.65 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 2.3% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for Edwards Lifesciences. What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Edwards Lifesciences? 19 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Edwards Lifesciences in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences. What are Wall Street analysts saying about Edwards Lifesciences stock? Here are some recent quotes from research analysts about Edwards Lifesciences stock: 1. According to Zacks Investment Research, "Edwards Lifesciences has reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results. The company has been seeing strong TAVR sales globally. In the second quarter, it registered strong sales within Critical Care division, boosted by a surge in HemoSphere sales. With the full-market launch, the HemoSphere all-in-one monitoring platform has started to act as a major growth driver in 2019. The company is also upbeat about getting strong synergy benefit from the CASMED acquisition. Also, management looks forward to the CMS’ final update on national coverage determination related to TAVR programs. Overall, in the past three months, Edwards outperformed its industry. Meanwhile, persistent supply constraints dented Cardioband system sales. This apart, tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issue pose concerns." (7/25/2019) 2. BTIG Research analysts commented, "As we cautioned in our Q1 preview, TAVR results missed Street estimates. While we have no doubt that the underlying market remains strong, results have been light for 4+ quarters now, making us question if the market growth is a tad less than expected or if share is slightly shifting. Even so, management maintained an upbeat tone and there was no change to TAVR guidance but with Boston Scientific’s (BSX, Lotus approved in the U.S. tonight, we have to think that combined with weak Q1 results, shares may see pressure. On longer-term drivers, mitral sales were $4M in Q1 and although early feedback on PASCAL has fostered management’s own confidence in its outlook, we feel hitting $40M in revenue this year is a lofty goal. On the positive side, we would point to management’s bullishness on the revenue ramp in 2H and the solid expense control driving the EPS beat." (4/24/2019) Has Edwards Lifesciences been receiving favorable news coverage? Media stories about EW stock have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences earned a coverage optimism score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave media stories about the medical research company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the next few days. View News Stories for Edwards Lifesciences. Who are some of Edwards Lifesciences' key competitors? Some companies that are related to Edwards Lifesciences include Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Medtronic (MDT), Stryker (SYK), Becton Dickinson and (BDX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Boston Scientific (BSX), Baxter International (BAX), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), ResMed (RMD), DexCom (DXCM), Teleflex (TFX), Hologic (HOLX), Steris (STE), Varian Medical Systems (VAR) and Insulet (PODD). What other stocks do shareholders of Edwards Lifesciences own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Edwards Lifesciences investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Alibaba Group (BABA), salesforce.com (CRM), Visa (V), Home Depot (HD), Walt Disney (DIS), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Mastercard (MA), QUALCOMM (QCOM) and Netflix (NFLX). Who are Edwards Lifesciences' key executives? Edwards Lifesciences' management team includes the folowing people: Mr. Michael A. Mussallem, Chairman & CEO (Age 66)Mr. Scott B. Ullem, Corp. VP & CFO (Age 52)Mr. Donald E. Bobo Jr., Corp. VP of Strategy & Corp. Devel. (Age 57)Mr. Robert W. A. Sellers, Principal Accounting Officer, VP & Corp. ControllerDr. Todd J. Brinton, Corp. VP of Advanced Technology & Chief Scientific Officer How do I buy shares of Edwards Lifesciences? Shares of EW can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab. What is Edwards Lifesciences' stock price today? One share of EW stock can currently be purchased for approximately $233.29. How big of a company is Edwards Lifesciences? Edwards Lifesciences has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion and generates $3.72 billion in revenue each year. The medical research company earns $722.20 million in net income (profit) each year or $4.70 on an earnings per share basis. Edwards Lifesciences employs 12,800 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Edwards Lifesciences. What is Edwards Lifesciences' official website? The official website for Edwards Lifesciences is http://www.edwards.com/. How can I contact Edwards Lifesciences? Edwards Lifesciences' mailing address is ONE EDWARDS WAY, IRVINE CA, 92614. The medical research company can be reached via phone at 949-250-2500 or via email at [email protected] MarketBeat Community Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE EW)Community Ranking: 2.9 out of 5 ( )Outperform Votes: 1,134 (Vote Outperform)Underperform Votes: 796 (Vote Underperform)Total Votes: 1,930MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about Edwards Lifesciences and other stocks. Vote "Outperform" if you believe EW will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote "Underperform" if you believe EW will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days. This page was last updated on 1/2/2020 by MarketBeat.com StaffFeatured Article: Holder of Record