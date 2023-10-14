S&P 500   4,327.78
DOW   33,670.29
QQQ   365.28
What BlackRock's Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase rise; Harmony Biosciences, Belden fall, Friday, 10/13/2023
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/13/2023
MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 - 10/13
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Environmentalists warn of intent to sue over snail species living near Nevada lithium mine
Ban on electronic skill games in Virginia reinstated by state Supreme Court
NYSE:LTHM

Livent (LTHM) Stock Forecast, Price & News

$17.86
-0.68 (-3.67%)
(As of 10/13/2023 ET)
Compare
Today's Range
$17.83
$18.62
50-Day Range
$16.69
$23.38
52-Week Range
$16.42
$35.81
Volume
3.34 million shs
Average Volume
3.12 million shs
Market Capitalization
$3.21 billion
P/E Ratio
10.26
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$29.77
ProfileAnalyst RatingsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesSEC FilingsShort InterestSocial Media

Livent MarketRank™ Forecast

Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
2.58 Rating Score
Upside/​Downside
66.8% Upside
$29.77 Price Target
Short Interest
Bearish
15.44% of Shares Sold Short
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
-0.20mentions of Livent in the last 14 days
Based on 2 Articles This Week
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
$1 M Sold Last Quarter
Proj. Earnings Growth
16.82%
From $2.14 to $2.50 Per Share

Overall MarketRank

MarketRank is calculated as an average of available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

2.57 out of 5 stars

Basic Materials Sector

57th out of 176 stocks

Chemicals & Allied Products Industry

7th out of 13 stocks

See Top Rated MarketRank™ Stocks Here

LTHM stock logo

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

LTHM Price History

LTHM Stock News Headlines

October 10, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages
October 9, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
October 7, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Paul W. Graves Sells 59,244 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock
October 7, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Here's Why Livent (LTHM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
October 6, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
KeyCorp Comments on Livent Co.'s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)
October 5, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Livent Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LTHM)
October 4, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
October 4, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade
October 3, 2023 | benzinga.com
Expert Ratings for Livent
September 20, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
Livent: Valuation Fairly Accounts For Lithium Price Crash
September 20, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Unveiling Livent (LTHM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide
September 15, 2023 | benzinga.com
Thinking about buying stock in Livent Corp, VinFast Auto, ENDRA Life Sciences, Bruush Oral Care, or 1847 Holdings?
September 10, 2023 | omaha.com
EOG and Livent have pleasingly plump profit margins
September 1, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Livent (LTHM)
August 28, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: Livent (LTHM) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)
August 24, 2023 | msn.com
Is Livent (LTHM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
August 24, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Brokers Suggest Investing in Livent (LTHM): Read This Before Placing a Bet
August 17, 2023 | msn.com
EV Supplier Livent Holds Up Amid Lithium Price Declines -- Is It a Buy?
August 17, 2023 | msn.com
LTHM vs. LIN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
August 15, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Zacks.com featured highlights include Arcosa, PulteGroup, Livent, Atmos Energy and Teekay Tankers
August 14, 2023 | msn.com
5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Unstable Market Trends
August 8, 2023 | msn.com
Seeking Growth? Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Mid-Caps
August 8, 2023 | msn.com
Livent Corporation: Now Is The Time To Buy
August 8, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
Analysts Conflicted on These Industrial Goods Names: Livent (LTHM), Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Huntington Ingalls (HII)
August 6, 2023 | msn.com
Albemarle vs. Livent: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q2?
Receive LTHM Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Livent and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

LTHM Company Calendar

Last Earnings
8/03/2023
Today
10/14/2023
Next Earnings (Confirmed)
10/31/2023
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2023
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Industry
Chemicals & allied products
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Basic Materials
Current Symbol
NYSE:LTHM
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
1742924
Web
www.livent.com
Phone
(215) 299-5900
Fax
N/A
Employees
1,350
Year Founded
2018

Price Target and Rating

Average Stock Price Forecast
$29.77
High Stock Price Forecast
$33.50
Low Stock Price Forecast
$25.00
Forecasted Upside/Downside
+66.8%
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
2.58
Research Coverage
12 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
$1.74
Trailing P/E Ratio
10.26
Forward P/E Ratio
8.34
P/E Growth
0.22
Net Income
$273.50 million
Net Margins
38.85%
Pretax Margin
45.81%
Return on Equity
26.79%
Return on Assets
18.84%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
0.15
Current Ratio
3.76
Quick Ratio
2.37

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$813.20 million
Price / Sales
3.94
Cash Flow
$1.85 per share
Price / Cash Flow
9.66
Book Value
$8.04 per share
Price / Book
2.22

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
179,710,000
Free Float
177,612,000
Market Cap
$3.21 billion
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
1.85

Social Links

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report

Key Executives

Key Competitors

Insiders & Institutions

LTHM Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

Should I buy or sell Livent stock right now?

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Livent in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "moderate buy" LTHM shares.
View LTHM analyst ratings or view top-rated stocks.

What is Livent's stock price forecast for 2023?

12 analysts have issued 1 year price objectives for Livent's shares. Their LTHM share price forecasts range from $25.00 to $33.50. On average, they anticipate the company's share price to reach $29.77 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 66.8% from the stock's current price.
View analysts price targets for LTHM or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

How have LTHM shares performed in 2023?

Livent's stock was trading at $19.87 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, LTHM stock has decreased by 10.2% and is now trading at $17.85.
View the best growth stocks for 2023 here.

When is Livent's next earnings date?

The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, October 31st 2023.
View our LTHM earnings forecast.

How can I listen to Livent's earnings call?

Livent will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 31st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode "4348515".

How were Livent's earnings last quarter?

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August, 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company earned $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 26.79%.

What ETFs hold Livent's stock?

ETFs with the largest weight of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) stock in their portfolio include Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP), iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT), Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM), VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX), ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION), ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) and Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT).

What guidance has Livent issued on next quarter's earnings?

Livent updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday, August, 3rd. The company provided earnings per share guidance of for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

What other stocks do shareholders of Livent own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Livent investors own include Albemarle (ALB), AT&T (T), Walt Disney (DIS), NIO (NIO), NVIDIA (NVDA), AbbVie (ABBV), Micron Technology (MU), Pfizer (PFE), Tesla (TSLA) and Alibaba Group (BABA).

When did Livent IPO?

(LTHM) raised $380 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 11th 2018. The company issued 20,000,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share. BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sach and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Loop Capital Markets and Nomura were co-managers.

Who are Livent's major shareholders?

Livent's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include DnB Asset Management AS (0.89%), Leeward Investments LLC MA (0.71%), Vontobel Holding Ltd. (0.12%), FNY Investment Advisers LLC (0.06%), Courier Capital LLC (0.04%) and Bartlett & Co. LLC (0.03%). Insiders that own company stock include Gilberto Antoniazzi and Paul W Graves.
View institutional ownership trends.

Does Livent have any subsidiaries?
The following companies are subsidiares of Livent: Livent Corporation, Livent Lithium (Zhangjiagang) Co. Ltd., Livent Lithium LLC, Livent USA Corp., and Minera del Altiplano S.A..
This page (NYSE:LTHM) was last updated on 10/14/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff

My Account -