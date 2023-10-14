NYSE:LTHM Livent (LTHM) Stock Forecast, Price & News $17.86 -0.68 (-3.67%) (As of 10/13/2023 ET) Add Compare Share Share Today's Range$17.83▼$18.6250-Day Range$16.69▼$23.3852-Week Range$16.42▼$35.81Volume3.34 million shsAverage Volume3.12 million shsMarket Capitalization$3.21 billionP/E Ratio10.26Dividend YieldN/APrice Target$29.77 ProfileProfileAnalyst RatingsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesSEC FilingsShort InterestSocial MediaProfileAnalyst RatingsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesSEC FilingsShort InterestSocial Media Livent MarketRank™ ForecastAnalyst RatingModerate Buy2.58 Rating ScoreUpside/Downside66.8% Upside$29.77 Price TargetShort InterestBearish15.44% of Shares Sold ShortDividend StrengthN/ASustainabilityN/ANews Sentiment-0.20Based on 2 Articles This WeekInsider TradingSelling Shares$1 M Sold Last QuarterProj. Earnings Growth16.82%From $2.14 to $2.50 Per ShareSee Full Details Hide Full Details Overall MarketRank™MarketRank is calculated as an average of available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.2.57 out of 5 starsBasic Materials Sector57th out of 176 stocksChemicals & Allied Products Industry7th out of 13 stocks 3.3 Analyst's Opinion Consensus RatingLivent has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.Price Target Upside/DownsideAccording to analysts' consensus price target of $29.77, Livent has a forecasted upside of 66.8% from its current price of $17.85.Amount of Analyst CoverageLivent has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days. Previous Next 1.0 Short Interest Percentage of Shares Shorted15.44% of the outstanding shares of Livent have been sold short.Short Interest Ratio / Days to CoverLivent has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 8.9.Change versus previous monthShort interest in Livent has recently increased by 2.06%, indicating that investor sentiment is decreasing. Previous Next 0.0 Dividend Strength Dividend YieldLivent does not currently pay a dividend.Dividend GrowthLivent does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Previous Next N/A Sustainability and ESG Overall ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ScoreThere is no current Upright™ data available for LTHM. Previous Next 1.0 News and Social Media Coverage News SentimentLivent has a news sentiment score of -0.20. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a lower news sentiment than the 0.29 average news sentiment score of Basic Materials companies.News Coverage This WeekMarketBeat has tracked 2 news articles for Livent this week, compared to 4 articles on an average week.Search InterestOnly 43 people have searched for LTHM on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -4% compared to the previous 30 days.MarketBeat FollowsOnly 19 people have added Livent to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -17% compared to the previous 30 days. Previous Next 2.5 Company Ownership Insider Buying vs. Insider SellingIn the past three months, Livent insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,001,224.00 in company stock.Percentage Held by InsidersOnly 1.17% of the stock of Livent is held by insiders.Percentage Held by Institutions96.76% of the stock of Livent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. Previous Next 4.4 Earnings and Valuation Earnings GrowthEarnings for Livent are expected to grow by 16.82% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.50 per share.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the MarketThe P/E ratio of Livent is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 118.45.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. SectorThe P/E ratio of Livent is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 96.54.Price to Earnings Growth RatioLivent has a PEG Ratio of 0.22. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.Price to Book Value per Share RatioLivent has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Previous Next See Top Rated MarketRank™ Stocks Here About Livent (NYSE:LTHM) StockLivent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. October 4, 2023 | americanbankingnews.comLivent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst DowngradeOctober 3, 2023 | benzinga.comExpert Ratings for LiventSeptember 20, 2023 | seekingalpha.comLivent: Valuation Fairly Accounts For Lithium Price CrashSeptember 20, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comUnveiling Livent (LTHM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide September 15, 2023 | benzinga.comThinking about buying stock in Livent Corp, VinFast Auto, ENDRA Life Sciences, Bruush Oral Care, or 1847 Holdings?September 10, 2023 | omaha.comEOG and Livent have pleasingly plump profit marginsSeptember 1, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.comPiper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Livent (LTHM)August 28, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.comAnalysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: Livent (LTHM) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)August 24, 2023 | msn.comIs Livent (LTHM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?August 24, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comBrokers Suggest Investing in Livent (LTHM): Read This Before Placing a BetAugust 17, 2023 | msn.comEV Supplier Livent Holds Up Amid Lithium Price Declines -- Is It a Buy?August 17, 2023 | msn.comLTHM vs. LIN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?August 15, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comZacks.com featured highlights include Arcosa, PulteGroup, Livent, Atmos Energy and Teekay TankersAugust 14, 2023 | msn.com5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Unstable Market TrendsAugust 8, 2023 | msn.comSeeking Growth? Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Mid-CapsAugust 8, 2023 | msn.comLivent Corporation: Now Is The Time To BuyAugust 8, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.comAnalysts Conflicted on These Industrial Goods Names: Livent (LTHM), Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Huntington Ingalls (HII)August 6, 2023 | msn.comAlbemarle vs. Livent: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q2? August 8, 2023 | msn.comLivent Corporation: Now Is The Time To BuyAugust 8, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.comAnalysts Conflicted on These Industrial Goods Names: Livent (LTHM), Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Huntington Ingalls (HII)August 6, 2023 | msn.comAlbemarle vs. Livent: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q2? Email Address LTHM Company Calendar Last Earnings8/03/2023Today10/14/2023Next Earnings (Confirmed)10/31/2023Fiscal Year End12/31/2023Get Stock AlertsIndustry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeNYSE Industry Chemicals & allied products Sub-IndustryN/A SectorBasic Materials Current SymbolNYSE:LTHM CUSIPN/A CIK1742924 Webwww.livent.com Phone(215) 299-5900FaxN/AEmployees1,350Year Founded2018Price Target and Rating Average Stock Price Forecast$29.77 High Stock Price Forecast$33.50 Low Stock Price Forecast$25.00 Forecasted Upside/Downside+66.8%Consensus RatingModerate Buy Rating Score (0-4)2.58 Research Coverage12 Analysts Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$1.74 Trailing P/E Ratio10.26 Forward P/E Ratio8.34 P/E Growth0.22Net Income$273.50 million Net Margins38.85% Pretax Margin45.81% Return on Equity26.79% Return on Assets18.84% Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.15 Current Ratio3.76 Quick Ratio2.37 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$813.20 million Price / Sales3.94 Cash Flow$1.85 per share Price / Cash Flow9.66 Book Value$8.04 per share Price / Book2.22Miscellaneous Outstanding Shares179,710,000Free Float177,612,000Market Cap$3.21 billion OptionableNot Optionable Beta1.85 Social Links 7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed InvestorsAs the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.Get This Free Report Key ExecutivesMr. Paul W. Graves (Age 51)Pres, CEO & Director Comp: $2.44MMr. Gilberto Antoniazzi (Age 56)VP, CFO & Treasurer Comp: $1.09MMs. Sara Ponessa (Age 51)VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. Comp: $790.08kMs. Barbara Ann FochtmanChief Operations & Engineering OfficerMr. Ronald B. Stark (Age 59)Corp. Controller & Chief Accounting Officer Mr. Daniel RosenInvestor Relations Mang.Mr. Juan Carlos CruzChief Communications Officer & Global Head of Public AffairsMs. Alicia MarkmannChief HR OfficerMr. Walter Czarnecki (Age 44)Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Rob DaviesChief Admin. Officer of Asia PacificMore ExecutivesKey CompetitorsInnospecNASDAQ:IOSPChemoursNYSE:CCAshlandNYSE:ASHBalchemNASDAQ:BCPCHuntsmanNYSE:HUNView All CompetitorsInsiders & InstitutionsDnB Asset Management ASBought 137,670 shares on 10/13/2023Ownership: 0.888%Courier Capital LLCBought 18,509 shares on 10/13/2023Ownership: 0.037%IFP Advisors IncBought 3,221 shares on 10/12/2023Ownership: 0.003%Leeward Investments LLC MASold 62,594 shares on 10/11/2023Ownership: 0.708%AE Wealth Management LLCBought 596 shares on 10/11/2023Ownership: 0.007%View All Insider TransactionsView All Institutional Transactions LTHM Stock - Frequently Asked Questions Should I buy or sell Livent stock right now? 12 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Livent in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "moderate buy" LTHM shares. View LTHM analyst ratings or view top-rated stocks. What is Livent's stock price forecast for 2023? 12 analysts have issued 1 year price objectives for Livent's shares. Their LTHM share price forecasts range from $25.00 to $33.50. On average, they anticipate the company's share price to reach $29.77 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 66.8% from the stock's current price. View analysts price targets for LTHM or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts. How have LTHM shares performed in 2023? Livent's stock was trading at $19.87 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, LTHM stock has decreased by 10.2% and is now trading at $17.85. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. When is Livent's next earnings date? The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, October 31st 2023. View our LTHM earnings forecast. How can I listen to Livent's earnings call? Livent will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 31st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode "4348515". How were Livent's earnings last quarter? Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August, 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company earned $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 26.79%. What ETFs hold Livent's stock? ETFs with the largest weight of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) stock in their portfolio include Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP), iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT), Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM), VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX), ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION), ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) and Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT). What guidance has Livent issued on next quarter's earnings? Livent updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday, August, 3rd. The company provided earnings per share guidance of for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. What other stocks do shareholders of Livent own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Livent investors own include Albemarle (ALB), AT&T (T), Walt Disney (DIS), NIO (NIO), NVIDIA (NVDA), AbbVie (ABBV), Micron Technology (MU), Pfizer (PFE), Tesla (TSLA) and Alibaba Group (BABA). When did Livent IPO? (LTHM) raised $380 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 11th 2018. The company issued 20,000,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share. BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sach and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Loop Capital Markets and Nomura were co-managers. Who are Livent's major shareholders? Livent's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include DnB Asset Management AS (0.89%), Leeward Investments LLC MA (0.71%), Vontobel Holding Ltd. (0.12%), FNY Investment Advisers LLC (0.06%), Courier Capital LLC (0.04%) and Bartlett & Co. LLC (0.03%). 