NYSE:SNY

Sanofi Stock Forecast, Price & News

$47.48
+0.37 (+0.79 %)
(As of 12/17/2020 12:00 AM ET)
Today's Range
$47.40
Now: $47.48
$48.00
50-Day Range
$45.30
MA: $49.41
$51.62
52-Week Range
$37.62
Now: $47.48
$55.00
Volume1.65 million shs
Average Volume1.68 million shs
Market Capitalization$118.90 billion
P/E Ratio15.17
Dividend Yield2.48%
Beta0.67
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. In addition, it offers Libtayo for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Jevtana and Taxotere taxane for cancers; Eloxatin for colon cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap for metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it provides Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl sulfonylurea; Adlyxin/Lyxumia, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Additionally, it offers Plavix for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox for the prophylaxis, venous thromboembolism, and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives; and Depakine for epilepsy. It also provides generic products; and products for allergy, cough, cold, pain, nutrition, digestion, pediatrics, influenza, meningitis, travel, and endemic vaccines; and adult and adolescent boosters. Sanofi has collaborations with Verily Life Sciences LLC; Happify Health; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Kymera Therapeutics; and Parkinson's Foundation, Inc. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.78 out of 5 stars

Medical Sector

122nd out of 1,561 stocks

Pharmaceutical Preparations Industry

56th out of 613 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 2.2Community Rank: 2.3Dividend Strength: 2.5Insider Behavior: 0.0Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Pharmaceutical preparations
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorMedical
Current SymbolNYSE:SNY
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIK1121404
Webwww.sanofi.com
Phone33-1-53-77-44-00
Employees100,409

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.40
Current Ratio1.22
Quick Ratio0.85

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio15.17
Forward P/E Ratio15.32
P/E Growth2.41

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$39.60 billion
Price / Sales3.00
Cash Flow$5.22 per share
Price / Cash Flow9.10
Book Value$26.11 per share
Price / Book1.82

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$3.13
Net Income$4.28 billion
Net Margins12.20%
Return on Equity18.18%
Return on Assets9.78%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares2,504,140,000
Market Cap$118.90 billion
Next Earnings DateN/A
OptionableOptionable
$47.48
+0.37 (+0.79 %)
(As of 12/17/2020 12:00 AM ET)
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Sanofi's stock been impacted by COVID-19?

Sanofi's stock was trading at $44.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNY shares have increased by 6.0% and is now trading at $47.48.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Sanofi?

11 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Sanofi in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold."
View analyst ratings for Sanofi or view MarketBeat's top 5 stock picks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Sanofi?

Wall Street analysts have given Sanofi a "Hold" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Sanofi wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

How were Sanofi's earnings last quarter?

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announced its earnings results on Thursday, October, 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business earned $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.
View Sanofi's earnings history.

What guidance has Sanofi issued on next quarter's earnings?

Sanofi issued an update on its FY 2020 Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday, October, 29th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.00-7.14 for the period.

What price target have analysts set for SNY?

11 brokerages have issued twelve-month target prices for Sanofi's stock. Their forecasts range from $56.00 to $58.00. On average, they anticipate Sanofi's share price to reach $57.00 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 20.1% from the stock's current price.
View analysts' price targets for Sanofi or view Wall Street analyst' top-rated stocks.

Who are some of Sanofi's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Sanofi include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Roche (RHHBY), Pfizer (PFE), Novartis (NVS), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AbbVie (ABBV), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Eli Lilly and (LLY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), AstraZeneca (AZN), AstraZeneca (AZN), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Zoetis (ZTS).
View all competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Sanofi own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Sanofi investors own include Pfizer (PFE), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Intel (INTC), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Cisco Systems (CSCO), The Walt Disney (DIS), AbbVie (ABBV), AT&T (T) and Alibaba Group (BABA).

Who are Sanofi's key executives?

Sanofi's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Paul Hudson, CEO & Director (Age 53)
  • Mr. Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon, Exec. VP & CFO (Age 55)
  • Mr. Laurent Gilhodes, Principal Accounting Officer and VP of Corp. Accounting
  • Mr. Bruno MÃ©nard, Chief Information officer
  • Mr. George Grofik C.F.A., CPA, CFA, Head of Investor Relations
  • Ms. Karen Linehan, Exec. VP of Legal Affairs & Gen. Counsel (Age 61)
  • Mr. Dante Beccaria, Global Compliance Officer & VP
  • Mr. Josep Catlla, Head of Communications
  • Mr. Pierre Chancel, Sr. VP of Global Diabetes and Sr. VP of Global Marketing (Age 63)
  • Ms. Natalie Bickford, Exec. VP & Chief People Officer

What is Sanofi's stock symbol?

Sanofi trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "SNY."

Who are Sanofi's major shareholders?

Sanofi's stock is owned by a variety of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional investors include Fisher Asset Management LLC (0.74%), BlackRock Inc. (0.54%), Morgan Stanley (0.14%), Wells Fargo & Company MN (0.07%), Hamlin Capital Management LLC (0.05%) and Cambiar Investors LLC (0.05%).
View institutional ownership trends for Sanofi.

Which major investors are selling Sanofi stock?

SNY stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including BlackRock Inc., Morgan Stanley, Chubb Ltd, Brandes Investment Partners LP, OLD Mission Capital LLC, Cambiar Investors LLC, Point72 Asset Management L.P., and LSV Asset Management.
View insider buying and selling activity for Sanofi or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which major investors are buying Sanofi stock?

SNY stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Fisher Asset Management LLC, First Trust Advisors LP, Wells Fargo & Company MN, Brinker Capital Investments LLC, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, Jag Capital Management LLC, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, and Hamlin Capital Management LLC.
View insider buying and selling activity for Sanofi or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Sanofi?

Shares of SNY can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is Sanofi's stock price today?

One share of SNY stock can currently be purchased for approximately $47.48.

How big of a company is Sanofi?

Sanofi has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion and generates $39.60 billion in revenue each year. The company earns $4.28 billion in net income (profit) each year or $3.13 on an earnings per share basis. Sanofi employs 100,409 workers across the globe.

What is Sanofi's official website?

The official website for Sanofi is www.sanofi.com.

How can I contact Sanofi?

Sanofi's mailing address is 54 RUE LA BOETIE, PARIS I0, 75008. The company can be reached via phone at 33-1-53-77-44-00 or via email at [email protected]

