AAPL   311.41 (-1.14%)
MSFT   182.51 (-2.27%)
FB   210.10 (-1.44%)
GOOGL   1,375.18 (-2.02%)
AMZN   2,356.95 (-2.16%)
NVDA   312.10 (-3.26%)
CGC   14.77 (-1.34%)
BABA   200.31 (-2.48%)
MU   45.69 (-5.21%)
GE   6.00 (-3.07%)
TSLA   809.41 (-0.23%)
AMD   53.76 (-3.55%)
T   28.89 (-1.67%)
ACB   6.46 (-12.82%)
F   4.98 (-2.73%)
GILD   77.95 (-3.53%)
NFLX   431.82 (-1.97%)
DIS   104.56 (-2.98%)
BAC   21.87 (-3.14%)
BA   125.22 (-2.86%)
NYSE:XUnited States Steel Stock Price, Forecast & News

$7.75
-0.45 (-5.49 %)
(As of 05/12/2020 04:00 PM ET)
Today's Range
$7.71
Now: $7.75
$8.44
50-Day Range
$5.29
MA: $6.74
$8.54
52-Week Range
$4.54
Now: $7.75
$15.90
Volume903,513 shs
Average Volume13.92 million shs
Market Capitalization$1.32 billion
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend Yield0.47%
Beta2.63
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plate, sheet, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as heating radiators, and refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, service center, conversion, container, transportation, appliance and electrical, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products; and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services; and owns, develops, and manages various real estate assets. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Read More
United States Steel logo

Beat the Market (BTM) Rank

Analyst Opinion: 1.9Community Rank: 2.1Dividend Strength: 2.5Insider Behavior: 1.0Valuation: 1.3 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Overall Beat the Market Rank

1.74 out of 5 stars


Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Blast furnaces & steel mills
Sub-IndustrySteel
SectorBasic Materials
Current SymbolNYSE:X
Previous Symbol
CUSIP91290910
CIK1163302
Webhttp://www.ussteel.com/
Phone412-433-1121

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio1.29
Current Ratio1.69
Quick Ratio0.94

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$12.94 billion
Price / Sales0.10
Cash Flow$3.37 per share
Price / Cash Flow2.30
Book Value$24.07 per share
Price / Book0.32

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$0.09
Net Income$-630,000,000.00
Net Margins-8.92%
Return on Equity-4.63%
Return on Assets-1.64%

Miscellaneous

Employees27,500
Outstanding Shares170,380,000
Market Cap$1.32 billion
Next Earnings Date8/6/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
X Rates by TradingView

Receive X News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for X and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) Frequently Asked Questions

How has United States Steel's stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

United States Steel's stock was trading at $5.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, X shares have increased by 29.9% and is now trading at $7.78. View which stocks have been most impacted by Coronavirus.

Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of United States Steel?

15 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for United States Steel in the last year. There are currently 7 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold." View analyst ratings for United States Steel.

When is United States Steel's next earnings date?

United States Steel is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, August 6th 2020. View our earnings forecast for United States Steel.

How were United States Steel's earnings last quarter?

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April, 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The basic materials company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. View United States Steel's earnings history.

How often does United States Steel pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for United States Steel?

United States Steel declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. View United States Steel's dividend history.

How will United States Steel's stock buyback program work?

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st 2018, which permits the company to buyback $300,000,000.00 in shares, according to EventVestor. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

What guidance has United States Steel issued on next quarter's earnings?

United States Steel updated its first quarter 2020 Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday, March, 20th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.8--0.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.84.

What price target have analysts set for X?

15 analysts have issued 12-month price objectives for United States Steel's shares. Their forecasts range from $6.00 to $12.64. On average, they anticipate United States Steel's share price to reach $9.36 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 20.4% from the stock's current price. View analysts' price targets for United States Steel.

Has United States Steel been receiving favorable news coverage?

Media coverage about X stock has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United States Steel earned a news sentiment score of -1.5 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the near term. View the latest news aboutUnited States Steel.

Are investors shorting United States Steel?

United States Steel saw a increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 66,830,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 51,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 39.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. View United States Steel's Current Options Chain.

Who are some of United States Steel's key competitors?

What other stocks do shareholders of United States Steel own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other United States Steel investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Alibaba Group (BABA), Netflix (NFLX), Micron Technology (MU), Bank of America (BAC), AK Steel (AKS), Tesla (TSLA), Ford Motor (F), General Electric (GE) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Who are United States Steel's key executives?

United States Steel's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. David Boyd Burritt, Pres, CEO & Director (Age 64)
  • Mr. Kevin Patrick Bradley, Exec. VP & CFO (Age 56)
  • Mr. Duane D. Holloway, Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Corp. Sec. (Age 46)
  • Mr. Douglas R. Matthews, Sr. VP of Industrial, Service Center & Mining Solutions and Interim Head of Tubular (Age 53)
  • Mr. Scott D. Buckiso, Sr. VP of Automotive Solutions (Age 52)

What is United States Steel's stock symbol?

United States Steel trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "X."

Who are United States Steel's major shareholders?

United States Steel's stock is owned by a variety of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (8.66%), State Street Corp (3.36%), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (1.44%), Principal Financial Group Inc. (0.31%), First Trust Advisors LP (0.28%) and Rhumbline Advisers (0.26%). Company insiders that own United States Steel stock include James E Bruno, Kevin Bradley, Michael H Mcgarry, Sara A Greenstein and Stephen J Girsky. View institutional ownership trends for United States Steel.

Which major investors are selling United States Steel stock?

X stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including BlackRock Inc., Retirement Systems of Alabama, State Street Corp, South Dakota Investment Council, Principal Financial Group Inc., First Trust Advisors LP, Creative Planning, and Hodges Capital Management Inc.. View insider buying and selling activity for United States Steel.

Which major investors are buying United States Steel stock?

X stock was bought by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Drexel Morgan & Co., Aigen Investment Management LP, Cetera Advisors LLC, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC, Rhumbline Advisers, Magnus Financial Group LLC, and NuWave Investment Management LLC. Company insiders that have bought United States Steel stock in the last two years include Kevin Bradley, Michael H Mcgarry, and Stephen J Girsky. View insider buying and selling activity for United States Steel.

How do I buy shares of United States Steel?

Shares of X can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is United States Steel's stock price today?

One share of X stock can currently be purchased for approximately $7.78.

How big of a company is United States Steel?

United States Steel has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and generates $12.94 billion in revenue each year. The basic materials company earns $-630,000,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or $0.09 on an earnings per share basis. United States Steel employs 27,500 workers across the globe.

What is United States Steel's official website?

The official website for United States Steel is http://www.ussteel.com/.

How can I contact United States Steel?

United States Steel's mailing address is 600 GRANT STREET, PITTSBURGH PA, 15219. The basic materials company can be reached via phone at 412-433-1121 or via email at [email protected]

This page was last updated on 5/12/2020 by MarketBeat.com Staff
