OTCMKTS:CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC - CCHGY Stock Forecast, Price & News

$23.54
+0.06 (+0.26%)
(As of 01/13/2023 08:57 PM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$23.35
$23.58
50-Day Range
$22.10
$24.96
52-Week Range
$18.89
$36.28
Volume
2,300 shs
Average Volume
21,678 shs
Market Capitalization
$8.63 billion
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
2.85%
Price Target
N/A

CCHGY stock logo

About Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Aquarius, Averna, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive CCHGY Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

CCHGY Stock News Headlines

January 15, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,420 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
January 13, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Coca-Cola HBC AG's FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)
January 12, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns
January 12, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
January 12, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Citigroup Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,125
December 29, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Why Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Could Be Worth Watching
December 14, 2022 | marketwatch.com
Coca-Cola HBC falls Wednesday, still outperforms market
December 9, 2022 | msn.com
Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour coming to Baldock as second Hertfordshire location is announced
December 8, 2022 | msn.com
Holidays are here as Coca Cola Christmas truck visits Coventry
December 1, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Coca-Cola HBC AG's (LON:CCH) largest shareholders are individual investors with 34% ownership, private companies own 24%
November 25, 2022 | msn.com
Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour 2022 dates and locations confirmed so far
November 24, 2022 | msn.com
Where the Coca Cola Christmas truck could be seen in Suffolk as 2022 tour is confirmed
November 24, 2022 | msn.com
Coca-Cola Christmas Truck reveals first dates on its UK tour
November 23, 2022 | msn.com
Coca Cola Christmas Truck 2022 Tour UK confirmed - Edinburgh dates yet to be announced
November 22, 2022 | msn.com
Coca Cola Tour: What happens when the truck stops and this year's winter market
November 8, 2022 | msn.com
Crowds from Coca Cola Christmas truck visits to Liverpool
November 8, 2022 | msn.com
Drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC lifts profit forecasts as shoppers remain undeterred by group's price hikes
November 8, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC raises 2022 profit outlook on steady demand
November 8, 2022 | ca.finance.yahoo.com
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC keeps its fizz on robust demand
November 8, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Coca-Cola HBC lifts guidance after strong third quarter performance
November 8, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
UPDATE 1-Bottler Coca-Cola HBC raises 2022 profit outlook on steady demand
October 24, 2022 | forbes.com
Will Coca-Cola Stock See Higher Levels Post Q3 Results?
October 21, 2022 | msn.com
Coca Cola makes change to bottles that is annoying fans
October 19, 2022 | seekingalpha.com
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners: Multiple Headwinds Keep Us On The Sidelines
October 4, 2022 | msn.com
Coca Cola sponsorship of COP27 climate summit 'greenwashing' says Irish MEP
CCHGY Company Calendar

Today
1/16/2023
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2023
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
OTCMKTS
Industry
Bottled & canned soft drinks
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Consumer Staples
Current Symbol
OTCMKTS:CCHGY
Previous Symbol
NYSE:CCH
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
1558633
Web
www.coca-colahellenic.com
Phone
302106183100
Fax
N/A
Employees
26,000
Year Founded
1969

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
N/A
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
N/A
Net Margins
N/A
Pretax Margin
N/A
Return on Equity
N/A
Return on Assets
N/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
N/A
Quick Ratio
N/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$8.48 billion
Price / Sales
1.02
Cash Flow
$2.96 per share
Price / Cash Flow
7.95
Book Value
$10.08 per share
Price / Book
2.34

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
366,699,000
Free Float
N/A
Market Cap
$8.63 billion
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
1.18

Key Executives

  • Mr. Zoran Bogdanovic (Age 51)
    CEO & Exec. Director
    Comp: $3.06M
  • Mr. Ben Almanzar (Age 48)
    Group Chief Financial Officer
  • Ms. Naya Kalogeraki (Age 53)
    Group Chief Operating Officer
  • Mr. Mourad Ajarti (Age 46)
    Chief Digital & Technology Officer
  • Ms. Joanna Sherratt Kennedy
    Investor Relations Director
  • Mr. Jan Sune Gustavsson (Age 57)
    Chief Corp. Devel. Officer, Gen. Counsel & Company Sec.
  • David Hart
    Group Communication Director
  • Ms. Sanda Parezanovic (Age 58)
    Chief People & Culture Officer
  • Mr. Ivo Bjelis (Age 55)
    Chief Supply Chain Officer
  • Mr. Marcel Martin (Age 64)
    Chief Corp. Affairs & Sustainability Officer

Key Competitors

CCHGY Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

Should I buy or sell Coca-Cola HBC stock right now?

4 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Coca-Cola HBC in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "hold" CCHGY shares. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCHGY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.
View CCHGY analyst ratings or view top-rated stocks.

How have CCHGY shares performed in 2023?

Coca-Cola HBC's stock was trading at $23.65 at the beginning of the year. Since then, CCHGY shares have decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $23.54.
View the best growth stocks for 2023 here.

Are investors shorting Coca-Cola HBC?

Coca-Cola HBC saw a decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
View Coca-Cola HBC's Short Interest.

How often does Coca-Cola HBC pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Coca-Cola HBC?

Coca-Cola HBC declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6938 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Read our dividend analysis for CCHGY.

Is Coca-Cola HBC a good dividend stock?

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 2.85%.
Read our dividend analysis for CCHGY.

What is Coca-Cola HBC's stock symbol?

Coca-Cola HBC trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "CCHGY."

How do I buy shares of Coca-Cola HBC?

Shares of CCHGY stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Coca-Cola HBC's stock price today?

One share of CCHGY stock can currently be purchased for approximately $23.54.

How much money does Coca-Cola HBC make?

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and generates $8.48 billion in revenue each year.

How many employees does Coca-Cola HBC have?

The company employs 26,000 workers across the globe.

How can I contact Coca-Cola HBC?

Coca-Cola HBC's mailing address is Turmstrasse 26, Zug V8, 6300. The official website for the company is www.coca-colahellenic.com. The company can be reached via phone at 302106183100 or via email at investor.relations@cchellenic.com.

This page (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was last updated on 1/16/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff