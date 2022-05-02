Activision, Hilltop Holdings rise; Jeld-Wen, Moody's fall

Monday, May 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Hilltop Holdings Inc., up $4.73 to $30.22.

The insurance holding company is buying back up to $400 million of its own stock.

On Semiconductor Corp., up $3.51 to $55.62.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., up $1.47 to $28.55.

The Nashville-based chain of outpatient clinics gave investors an encouraging update on a deal with Healthcare Trust of America.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.46 to $78.06.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 98 cents to $28.88.

The drug developer said the Food and Drug Administration approved Qelbree as a treatment for ADHD in adults.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., down $1.74 to $19.05.

The manufacturer of doors and windows reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Global Payments Inc., down $12.62 to $124.36.

The Atlanta-based electronic payment processor reported weak first-quarter revenue.

Moody’s Corp., down $15.35 to $301.13.

The credit rating agency's first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Before you consider Activision Blizzard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Activision Blizzard wasn't on the list.

While Activision Blizzard currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article