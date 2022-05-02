S&P 500   4,155.38 (+0.57%)
Activision, Hilltop Holdings rise; Jeld-Wen, Moody's fall

Monday, May 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Hilltop Holdings Inc., up $4.73 to $30.22.

The insurance holding company is buying back up to $400 million of its own stock.

On Semiconductor Corp., up $3.51 to $55.62.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., up $1.47 to $28.55.

The Nashville-based chain of outpatient clinics gave investors an encouraging update on a deal with Healthcare Trust of America.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.46 to $78.06.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 98 cents to $28.88.

The drug developer said the Food and Drug Administration approved Qelbree as a treatment for ADHD in adults.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., down $1.74 to $19.05.

The manufacturer of doors and windows reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Global Payments Inc., down $12.62 to $124.36.

The Atlanta-based electronic payment processor reported weak first-quarter revenue.

Moody’s Corp., down $15.35 to $301.13.

The credit rating agency's first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

