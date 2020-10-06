Alteryx, MoneyGram rise; Sonos, Charles Schwab fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Alteryx Inc., up $32.08 to $145.96.

The software company named a new CEO and raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 83 cents to $116.08.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update and said it plans to buy back up to $3 billion in stock through 2023.

Group 1 Automotive Inc., up $16.62 to $118.62.

The auto retailer gave investors a surprisingly good profit update for the third quarter and will reinstate its quarterly dividend.

MoneyGram International Inc., up 21 cents to $3.17.

The money transfer service announced a three-year extension of its services deal with Walmart.

Sonos Inc., down $1.10 to $14.55.

Apple has reportedly stopped selling headphones and speakers from Sonos and other rivals.

Fiserv Inc., up $1.54 to $102.36.

The financial services technology company is partnering with property and loan data provider FirstClose.

Charles Schwab Corp., down 19 cents to $36.75.

The financial services company completed its buyout of TD Ameritrade.

Halliburton Co., down 8 cents to $11.85.

Rising oil prices helped lift the energy and energy services companies.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Sonos (SONO) 1.5 $14.55 -7.0% N/A -21.39 Hold $16.00 Group 1 Automotive (GPI) 1.1 $118.62 +16.3% N/A 15.11 Buy $107.33 Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) 1.6 $116.08 +0.7% N/A 31.04 Buy $141.35 Halliburton (HAL) 1.9 $11.85 -0.7% 1.52% -2.57 Hold $13.22 Charles Schwab (SCHW) 2.1 $36.75 -0.5% 1.96% 15.44 Hold $40.69 Alteryx (AYX) 1.6 $145.96 +28.2% N/A -339.44 Buy $146.50 Fiserv (FISV) 1.6 $102.36 +1.5% N/A 81.24 Buy $123.81