Alteryx, MoneyGram rise; Sonos, Charles Schwab fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Alteryx Inc., up $32.08 to $145.96.
The software company named a new CEO and raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 83 cents to $116.08.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update and said it plans to buy back up to $3 billion in stock through 2023.
Group 1 Automotive Inc., up $16.62 to $118.62.
The auto retailer gave investors a surprisingly good profit update for the third quarter and will reinstate its quarterly dividend.
MoneyGram International Inc., up 21 cents to $3.17.
The money transfer service announced a three-year extension of its services deal with Walmart.
Sonos Inc., down $1.10 to $14.55.
Apple has reportedly stopped selling headphones and speakers from Sonos and other rivals.
Fiserv Inc., up $1.54 to $102.36.
The financial services technology company is partnering with property and loan data provider FirstClose.
Charles Schwab Corp., down 19 cents to $36.75.
The financial services company completed its buyout of TD Ameritrade.
Halliburton Co., down 8 cents to $11.85.
Rising oil prices helped lift the energy and energy services companies.
