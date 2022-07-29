S&P 500   4,130.29
Amazon, Chevron rise; Roku, Intel fall

Fri., July 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Chevron Corp., up $13.39 to $163.78.

The oil company racked up record quarterly profits in the second quarter amid high oil and gas prices.

Roku Inc., down $19.65 to $65.52.

The streaming service platform missed Wall Street’s second-quarter sales and profit targets and lowered its third-quarter forecast.

Amazon.com Inc., up $12.72 to $135.

The e-commerce giant reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss, but its revenue topped Wall Street’s expectations.

Holley Inc., down $4.68 to $7.99.

The car parts maker lowered its full-year earnings guidance, citing computer chip shortages, supply chain constraints and cooling demand.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., up $1.59 to $13.83.

The producer of commercial silica posted quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts' estimates and touted robust demand.

Five9 Inc., up $9.74 to $108.12.

The call center software maker reported second-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's projections.

Intel Corp., down $3.40 to $36.31.

The chipmaker's latest quarterly results came in well below analysts' forecasts and it cut its full-year guidance.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $25.81 to $313.21.

The maker of Ugg boots beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts amid solid sales growth and lower costs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Roku (ROKU)
2.5972 of 5 stars		$65.52-23.1%N/A66.86Hold$127.84
Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
3.0104 of 5 stars		$313.21+9.0%N/A19.22Moderate Buy$393.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

