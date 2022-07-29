Amazon, Chevron rise; Roku, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Chevron Corp., up $13.39 to $163.78.

The oil company racked up record quarterly profits in the second quarter amid high oil and gas prices.

Roku Inc., down $19.65 to $65.52.

The streaming service platform missed Wall Street’s second-quarter sales and profit targets and lowered its third-quarter forecast.

Amazon.com Inc., up $12.72 to $135.

The e-commerce giant reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss, but its revenue topped Wall Street’s expectations.

Holley Inc., down $4.68 to $7.99.

The car parts maker lowered its full-year earnings guidance, citing computer chip shortages, supply chain constraints and cooling demand.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., up $1.59 to $13.83.

The producer of commercial silica posted quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts' estimates and touted robust demand.

Five9 Inc., up $9.74 to $108.12.

The call center software maker reported second-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's projections.

Intel Corp., down $3.40 to $36.31.

The chipmaker's latest quarterly results came in well below analysts' forecasts and it cut its full-year guidance.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $25.81 to $313.21.

The maker of Ugg boots beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts amid solid sales growth and lower costs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here