AMC, Quest Diagnostics rise; Party City, Cloudera fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Boeing Co., up $6.66 to $252.
The airplane maker is close to a deal to sell 737 Max jets to Southwest Airlines, according to media reports.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 43 cents to $10.28.
The movie theater chain's fourth-quarter loss was smaller than analysts expected and its revenue beat forecasts.
Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $4.99 to $121.86.
The medical laboratory chain gave investors an encouraging long-term profit and revenue forecast.
Cloudera Inc., down $1.85 to $12.88.
The software company gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast.
SecureWorks Corp., down 65 cents to $14.54.
The information security provider's earnings forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.
Party City Holdco Inc., down 90 cents to $6.80.
The party supplies retailer reported weak fourth-quarter profits and revenue.
Fossil Group Inc., down $2.95 to $15.11.
The watch and accessories maker warned that the virus pandemic will continue to crimp sales in the first quarter.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.62 to $30.98.
Oil prices edged higher and helped lift energy company stocks.
