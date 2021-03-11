AMC, Quest Diagnostics rise; Party City, Cloudera fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Boeing Co., up $6.66 to $252.

The airplane maker is close to a deal to sell 737 Max jets to Southwest Airlines, according to media reports.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 43 cents to $10.28.

The movie theater chain's fourth-quarter loss was smaller than analysts expected and its revenue beat forecasts.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $4.99 to $121.86.

The medical laboratory chain gave investors an encouraging long-term profit and revenue forecast.

Cloudera Inc., down $1.85 to $12.88.

The software company gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast.

SecureWorks Corp., down 65 cents to $14.54.

The information security provider's earnings forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Party City Holdco Inc., down 90 cents to $6.80.

The party supplies retailer reported weak fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Fossil Group Inc., down $2.95 to $15.11.

The watch and accessories maker warned that the virus pandemic will continue to crimp sales in the first quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.62 to $30.98.

Oil prices edged higher and helped lift energy company stocks.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Quest Diagnostics (DGX) 1.9 $121.86 +4.3% 1.84% 15.06 Hold $129.00 AMC Entertainment (AMC) 1.0 $10.28 +4.4% N/A -0.30 Hold $4.00 Party City Holdco (PRTY) 1.3 $6.80 -11.7% N/A -0.87 Hold $3.47 Cloudera (CLDR) 1.0 $12.88 -12.6% N/A -22.21 Hold $14.00 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 1.6 $30.98 +5.5% 0.13% -1.80 Hold $19.78 Fossil Group (FOSL) 0.8 $15.11 -16.3% N/A -7.71 Sell $2.50 The Boeing (BA) 1.3 $252.00 +2.7% N/A -31.94 Hold $222.75