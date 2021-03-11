S&P 500   3,939.34 (+1.04%)
DOW   32,485.59 (+0.58%)
QQQ   318.04 (+2.30%)
AAPL   121.96 (+1.65%)
MSFT   237.13 (+2.03%)
FB   273.88 (+3.39%)
GOOGL   2,100.54 (+3.16%)
TSLA   699.60 (+4.72%)
AMZN   3,113.59 (+1.83%)
NVDA   519.74 (+4.21%)
BABA   240.80 (+2.77%)
CGC   34.28 (+7.43%)
GE   12.27 (-7.40%)
NIO   46.03 (+11.40%)
MU   89.31 (+4.57%)
AMD   81.23 (+4.79%)
T   29.54 (-1.50%)
F   12.81 (-0.77%)
ACB   10.59 (+7.51%)
DIS   196.75 (+0.87%)
BA   252.00 (+2.71%)
NFLX   523.06 (+3.67%)
BAC   37.24 (-0.35%)
AMC, Quest Diagnostics rise; Party City, Cloudera fall

Thursday, March 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Boeing Co., up $6.66 to $252.

The airplane maker is close to a deal to sell 737 Max jets to Southwest Airlines, according to media reports.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 43 cents to $10.28.

The movie theater chain's fourth-quarter loss was smaller than analysts expected and its revenue beat forecasts.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $4.99 to $121.86.

The medical laboratory chain gave investors an encouraging long-term profit and revenue forecast.

Cloudera Inc., down $1.85 to $12.88.

The software company gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast.

SecureWorks Corp., down 65 cents to $14.54.

The information security provider's earnings forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Party City Holdco Inc., down 90 cents to $6.80.

The party supplies retailer reported weak fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Fossil Group Inc., down $2.95 to $15.11.

The watch and accessories maker warned that the virus pandemic will continue to crimp sales in the first quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.62 to $30.98.

Oil prices edged higher and helped lift energy company stocks.

