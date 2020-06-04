American Airlines, eBay rise; Smartsheet, Cloudera fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $4.11 to $310.75

The membership warehouse reported a jump in overall sales in May, along with a surge in online sales.

Navistar International Corp., up $3.09 to $27.93

The truck and engine maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Elastic N.V., down $3.42 to $85.85

The software developer gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.

Smartsheet Inc., down $13.58 to $45.50

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform gave Wall Street a disappointing revenue and earnings forecast.

Cloudera Inc., down $1.60 to $10.80

The company gave investors a weak revenue forecast and said it expects the financial impact from COVID-19 to peak in during its fiscal second and third quarters.

eBay Inc., up $2.91 to $49.36

The online retailer raised its financial forecasts because of buyer and volume growth.

The Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.17 to $41.68

The company said the Department of Justice closed its investigation of the proposed buyout of TD Ameritrade Holding.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $4.87 to $16.72

The airline plans to fly 55% of its domestic schedule in July as it sees a rise in demand.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Cloudera (CLDR) 1.2 $10.74 -13.4% N/A -8.95 Hold $11.07 Costco Wholesale (COST) 2.5 $310.78 +1.4% 0.90% 37.17 Buy $320.48 Charles Schwab (SCHW) 2.1 $41.69 +5.5% 1.73% 16.29 Hold $41.73 Elastic (ESTC) 1.6 $85.85 -3.8% N/A -38.50 Buy $88.23 Smartsheet (SMAR) 1.5 $45.50 -23.0% N/A -53.53 Buy $50.71 American Airlines Group (AAL) 1.7 $16.19 +36.6% 2.47% -8.70 Hold $19.44 Navistar International (NAV) 1.4 $27.93 +12.4% N/A 16.05 Hold $31.38

