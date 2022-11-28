Apple, Hess fall; Wynn Resorts, Shopify rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.27 to $78.20.

The Chinese gambling haven of Macao tentatively renewed the casino operator's license, along with several others.

Apple Inc., down $3.89 to $144.22.

Wall Street is worried that protests and lockdowns in China could continue hurting iPhone production.

Taboola.com Ltd., up 80 cents to $2.64.

Yahoo took a 25% stake in the advertising company as part of a 30-year commercial agreement.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., up $17.92 to $74.74.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a potential Alzheimer’s disease drug.

Shopify Inc., up $1.24 to $38.03.

The cloud-based commerce company reported strong sales from merchants on Black Friday.

Univar Solutions Inc., up $1.39 to $32.39.

The specialty chemicals company and Germany’s Brenntag are in discussions over a potential deal.

Progyny Inc., up $2.54 to $36.92.

The fertility manager raised its revenue forecasts following the resumption in deliveries of the fertility medication Menopur.

Hess Corp., down $5.24 to $139.52.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling natural gas prices.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here