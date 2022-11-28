Apple, Hess fall; Wynn Resorts, Shopify rise

Happy Thanksgiving! Save 50% on Your MarketBeat All Access Subscription.
Special Offer: Just $199
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
S&P 500   3,963.94 (-1.54%)
DOW   33,849.46 (-1.45%)
QQQ   282.71 (-1.47%)
AAPL   144.22 (-2.63%)
MSFT   241.76 (-2.32%)
META   108.78 (-2.36%)
GOOGL   96.05 (-1.45%)
AMZN   93.95 (+0.58%)
TSLA   182.92 (+0.03%)
NVDA   158.27 (-2.72%)
NIO   10.12 (-0.49%)
BABA   75.88 (+0.50%)
AMD   73.19 (-2.60%)
T   18.82 (-1.57%)
MU   55.75 (-4.55%)
CGC   3.40 (-7.10%)
F   13.73 (-2.49%)
GE   85.47 (-3.03%)
DIS   95.69 (-3.22%)
AMC   7.33 (-2.40%)
PYPL   79.93 (-0.19%)
PFE   49.57 (+0.73%)
NFLX   281.17 (-1.53%)
S&P 500   3,963.94 (-1.54%)
DOW   33,849.46 (-1.45%)
QQQ   282.71 (-1.47%)
AAPL   144.22 (-2.63%)
MSFT   241.76 (-2.32%)
META   108.78 (-2.36%)
GOOGL   96.05 (-1.45%)
AMZN   93.95 (+0.58%)
TSLA   182.92 (+0.03%)
NVDA   158.27 (-2.72%)
NIO   10.12 (-0.49%)
BABA   75.88 (+0.50%)
AMD   73.19 (-2.60%)
T   18.82 (-1.57%)
MU   55.75 (-4.55%)
CGC   3.40 (-7.10%)
F   13.73 (-2.49%)
GE   85.47 (-3.03%)
DIS   95.69 (-3.22%)
AMC   7.33 (-2.40%)
PYPL   79.93 (-0.19%)
PFE   49.57 (+0.73%)
NFLX   281.17 (-1.53%)
S&P 500   3,963.94 (-1.54%)
DOW   33,849.46 (-1.45%)
QQQ   282.71 (-1.47%)
AAPL   144.22 (-2.63%)
MSFT   241.76 (-2.32%)
META   108.78 (-2.36%)
GOOGL   96.05 (-1.45%)
AMZN   93.95 (+0.58%)
TSLA   182.92 (+0.03%)
NVDA   158.27 (-2.72%)
NIO   10.12 (-0.49%)
BABA   75.88 (+0.50%)
AMD   73.19 (-2.60%)
T   18.82 (-1.57%)
MU   55.75 (-4.55%)
CGC   3.40 (-7.10%)
F   13.73 (-2.49%)
GE   85.47 (-3.03%)
DIS   95.69 (-3.22%)
AMC   7.33 (-2.40%)
PYPL   79.93 (-0.19%)
PFE   49.57 (+0.73%)
NFLX   281.17 (-1.53%)
S&P 500   3,963.94 (-1.54%)
DOW   33,849.46 (-1.45%)
QQQ   282.71 (-1.47%)
AAPL   144.22 (-2.63%)
MSFT   241.76 (-2.32%)
META   108.78 (-2.36%)
GOOGL   96.05 (-1.45%)
AMZN   93.95 (+0.58%)
TSLA   182.92 (+0.03%)
NVDA   158.27 (-2.72%)
NIO   10.12 (-0.49%)
BABA   75.88 (+0.50%)
AMD   73.19 (-2.60%)
T   18.82 (-1.57%)
MU   55.75 (-4.55%)
CGC   3.40 (-7.10%)
F   13.73 (-2.49%)
GE   85.47 (-3.03%)
DIS   95.69 (-3.22%)
AMC   7.33 (-2.40%)
PYPL   79.93 (-0.19%)
PFE   49.57 (+0.73%)
NFLX   281.17 (-1.53%)

Apple, Hess fall; Wynn Resorts, Shopify rise

Mon., November 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.27 to $78.20.

The Chinese gambling haven of Macao tentatively renewed the casino operator's license, along with several others.

Apple Inc., down $3.89 to $144.22.

Wall Street is worried that protests and lockdowns in China could continue hurting iPhone production.

Taboola.com Ltd., up 80 cents to $2.64.

Yahoo took a 25% stake in the advertising company as part of a 30-year commercial agreement.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., up $17.92 to $74.74.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a potential Alzheimer’s disease drug.

Shopify Inc., up $1.24 to $38.03.

The cloud-based commerce company reported strong sales from merchants on Black Friday.

Univar Solutions Inc., up $1.39 to $32.39.

The specialty chemicals company and Germany’s Brenntag are in discussions over a potential deal.

Progyny Inc., up $2.54 to $36.92.

The fertility manager raised its revenue forecasts following the resumption in deliveries of the fertility medication Menopur.

Hess Corp., down $5.24 to $139.52.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling natural gas prices.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Shopify (SHOP)
0 of 5 stars		C$51.34+4.4%N/A270.21HoldC$1,620.00
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
2.6078 of 5 stars		$74.74+31.5%N/A-18.41Moderate Buy$109.45
Hess (HES)
2.6866 of 5 stars		$139.52-3.6%1.08%23.21Moderate Buy$145.38
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
2.0464 of 5 stars		$78.20+4.4%N/A-14.12Moderate Buy$95.69
Apple (AAPL)
2.7229 of 5 stars		$144.22-2.6%0.64%23.60Moderate Buy$176.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: