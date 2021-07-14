Apple, Jefferies rise; Bank of America, Lennox fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Bank of America Corp., down $1 to $38.36.

The bank's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 60 cents to $20.62.

The airline gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Compass Minerals International Inc., up $7.97 to $68.43.

The minerals producer announced that it found a solid source of lithium at its Ogden, Utah solar evaporation site.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.72 to $33.64.

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will purchase up to a 4.9% stake in the investment banking and capital markets company.

Lennox International Inc. down $25.76 to $310.41.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning products company said CEO Todd Bluedorn will resign next year.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.52.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed on energy company stocks.

Infosys Ltd., up 34 cents to $21.39.

The business consulting services provider reported solid fiscal first-quarter profits and encouraging revenue.

Apple Inc., up $3.51 to $149.15.

The technology company is reportedly looking to increase production of its iPhone next year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Compass Minerals International (CMP) 1.5 $68.43 +13.2% 4.21% -12.03 Hold $61.20 Lennox International (LII) 1.6 $310.41 -7.7% 1.19% 27.94 Hold $288.82 American Airlines Group (AAL) 1.2 $20.62 +3.0% N/A -1.35 Hold $18.18 Bank of America (BAC) 2.2 $38.86 -2.5% 1.85% 16.68 Buy $40.22 Marathon Oil (MRO) 1.9 $12.52 -4.6% 1.28% -7.54 Buy $12.32 Apple (AAPL) 2.1 $149.15 +2.4% 0.59% 33.48 Buy $149.67 Infosys (INFY) 1.5 $21.39 +1.6% 1.59% 35.07 Hold $18.97

