AstraZeneca, Kanas City Southern rise; Carnival, Humana fall

Monday, March 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.99 to $51.20.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

SVB Financial Group, down $32.85 to $511.76.

The financial services company plans to publicly offer 2 million shares of stock.

Humana Inc., down $5.45 to $404.37.

The health insurer's chief financial officer, Brian Kane, is resigning in June.

Applied Materials Inc., up $4.47 to $119.33.

The chipmaking equipment maker's board of directors approved a $7.5 billion stock buyback plan.

Cubic Corp., up $5.50 to $75.20.

The electronics company received a counter offer from Singapore Technologies to rival its deal with Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital.

Carnival Corp., down $1.48 to $27.48.

The cruise line operator said Costa Cruises in Italy will remain suspended until May 1st.

Synnex Corp., up $6.66 to $109.86.

The high-tech contractor is merging with Tech Data in a deal valued at $7.2 billion.

Kansas City Southern, up $24.93 to $249.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway is buying the railroad operator for about $25 billion in a cash and stock deal.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kansas City Southern (KSU)1.9$249.09+11.1%0.87%41.17Buy$212.68
Humana (HUM)2.3$404.37-1.3%0.62%12.96Buy$462.10
SVB Financial Group (SIVB)1.5$511.76-6.0%N/A24.96Buy$423.60
SYNNEX (SNX)2.1$109.86+6.5%0.73%10.77Buy$116.63
Cubic (CUB)1.4$75.20+7.9%0.36%-578.46Hold$65.20
Carnival Co. & (CCL)1.3$27.48-5.1%N/A-2.67Hold$20.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


