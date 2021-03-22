AstraZeneca, Kanas City Southern rise; Carnival, Humana fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.99 to $51.20.
The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine.
SVB Financial Group, down $32.85 to $511.76.
The financial services company plans to publicly offer 2 million shares of stock.
Humana Inc., down $5.45 to $404.37.
The health insurer's chief financial officer, Brian Kane, is resigning in June.
Applied Materials Inc., up $4.47 to $119.33.
The chipmaking equipment maker's board of directors approved a $7.5 billion stock buyback plan.
Cubic Corp., up $5.50 to $75.20.
The electronics company received a counter offer from Singapore Technologies to rival its deal with Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital.
Carnival Corp., down $1.48 to $27.48.
The cruise line operator said Costa Cruises in Italy will remain suspended until May 1st.
Synnex Corp., up $6.66 to $109.86.
The high-tech contractor is merging with Tech Data in a deal valued at $7.2 billion.
Kansas City Southern, up $24.93 to $249.09.
Canadian Pacific Railway is buying the railroad operator for about $25 billion in a cash and stock deal.
