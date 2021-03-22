AstraZeneca, Kanas City Southern rise; Carnival, Humana fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.99 to $51.20.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

SVB Financial Group, down $32.85 to $511.76.

The financial services company plans to publicly offer 2 million shares of stock.

Humana Inc., down $5.45 to $404.37.

The health insurer's chief financial officer, Brian Kane, is resigning in June.

Applied Materials Inc., up $4.47 to $119.33.

The chipmaking equipment maker's board of directors approved a $7.5 billion stock buyback plan.

Cubic Corp., up $5.50 to $75.20.

The electronics company received a counter offer from Singapore Technologies to rival its deal with Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital.

Carnival Corp., down $1.48 to $27.48.

The cruise line operator said Costa Cruises in Italy will remain suspended until May 1st.

Synnex Corp., up $6.66 to $109.86.

The high-tech contractor is merging with Tech Data in a deal valued at $7.2 billion.

Kansas City Southern, up $24.93 to $249.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway is buying the railroad operator for about $25 billion in a cash and stock deal.

