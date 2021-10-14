S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
Bank of America, Wells Fargo top Q3 expectations

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. Stocks were off to a mixed start on Wall Street Thursday, Sept. 16, as gains for retailers are offset by drops in technology and materials companies. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America and Wells Fargo both topped Wall Street expectations for the third quarter Thursday.

Bank of America said net income rose 58% to $7.26 billion, or 85 cents a share. That topped the estimates of Wall Street analysts who were looking for earning per share of 70 cents, according to FactSet.

Wells Fargo said earnings rose 59% to $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share in the third quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings per share of 98 cents.

Both banks benefitted from being able to reverse some funds set aside early in the pandemic in case of loan defaults. Wells Fargo said the move boosted earnings by 30 cents per share.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)2.4$46.05-1.3%1.74%13.19Buy$47.90
Bank of America (BAC)2.4$43.14-0.9%1.95%14.43Buy$40.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

