Baxter, Signet Jewelers rise; Chewy, Five Below fall

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Chewy Inc., down $8.12 to $79.31.

The online pet store reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Nutanix Inc., up $3.45 to $40.40.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $4.60 to $85.26.

The jewelry store chain handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Semtech Corp., up $7.75 to $78.71.

The chipmaker reported encouraging second-quarter financial results and gave investors a solid profit forecast.

Nikola Corp., down 10 cents to $10.66.

The electric truck maker signed a deal with Bosch for fuel-cell power modules and other components.

Five Below Inc., down $28.11 to $187.94.

The discount retailer reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Baxter International Inc., up $3.74 to $81.06.

The healthcare products company is buying medical technology firm Hillrom for $10.5 billion in cash.

Hess Corp., up $2.46 to $71.27.

Oil prices jumped and lifted energy company stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Signet Jewelers right now?

Before you consider Signet Jewelers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Signet Jewelers wasn't on the list.

While Signet Jewelers currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Baxter International (BAX)2.4$81.06+4.5%1.38%37.01Buy$89.00
Five Below (FIVE)2.5$187.59-13.2%N/A47.25Buy$219.74
Nutanix (NTNX)2.3$40.39+9.3%N/A-9.48Buy$44.50
Chewy (CHWY)2.4$79.31-9.3%N/A-3,965.50Buy$98.17
Semtech (SMTC)2.0$78.63+10.8%N/A70.21Buy$79.20
Signet Jewelers (SIG)2.3$85.26+5.7%0.84%18.38Hold$78.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.