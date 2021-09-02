Baxter, Signet Jewelers rise; Chewy, Five Below fall

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Chewy Inc., down $8.12 to $79.31.

The online pet store reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Nutanix Inc., up $3.45 to $40.40.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $4.60 to $85.26.

The jewelry store chain handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Semtech Corp., up $7.75 to $78.71.

The chipmaker reported encouraging second-quarter financial results and gave investors a solid profit forecast.

Nikola Corp., down 10 cents to $10.66.

The electric truck maker signed a deal with Bosch for fuel-cell power modules and other components.

Five Below Inc., down $28.11 to $187.94.

The discount retailer reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Baxter International Inc., up $3.74 to $81.06.

The healthcare products company is buying medical technology firm Hillrom for $10.5 billion in cash.

Hess Corp., up $2.46 to $71.27.

Oil prices jumped and lifted energy company stocks.

