Bed Bath & Beyond, Boeing rise; Marathon, Allstate fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $3.77 to $18.75

The home goods retailer reported a surprise fiscal second-quarter profit.

Genworth Financial Inc., down 19 cents to $3.16

China Oceanwide Holdings Group extended the deadline for its buyout of the financial services company.

Boeing Co., up $2.60 to $167.86

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration made positive comments about the airplane maker's 737 Max after a test flight.

Allstate Corp., down $1.88 to $92.26

The insurance company is cutting 3,800 jobs as part of a cost-cutting plan.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $1.63 to $27.71

The oil refiner is cutting 12.5% of its workforce as it grapples with weak demand because of the pandemic.

STMicroelectronics NV, up $2.52 to $33.21

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging update on its third-quarter financial performance.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $4.25 to $13.65

Covis Pharma is buying the biotechnology company for about $498 million.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp., up 24 cents to $12.86

The office property owner suspended its dividend for both its third and fourth quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Allstate (ALL) 2.3 $92.26 -2.0% 2.34% 6.91 Buy $114.31 STMicroelectronics (STM) 1.7 $33.21 +8.2% 0.42% 30.75 Buy $32.23 Boeing (BA) 2.1 $167.86 +1.6% N/A -33.24 Hold $208.50 Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 2.4 $27.71 -5.6% 8.37% -2.33 Buy $43.62 Genworth Financial (GNW) 0.8 $3.16 -5.7% N/A -3.22 Hold N/A Mack Cali Realty (CLI) 1.9 $12.86 +1.9% 6.22% -5.93 Hold $20.29 Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) 1.5 $18.75 +25.2% N/A -4.26 Hold $11.60