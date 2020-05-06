Beyond Meat, Activision rise; Mattel, Electronic Arts fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

The Walt Disney Co., down 18 cents to $100.88.

The theme park and media giant reported a steep drop in fiscal second-quarter profit and suspended its dividend.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.34 to $72.87.

The maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty expects higher profit this year as pandemic lockdowns boost sales.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $26.05 to $126.21.

The maker of pea-based burgers reported a surprising first-quarter profit.

DaVita Inc., up $3.48 to $82.35.

The operator of dialysis centers reported surprisingly good first-quarter profits and gave investors a solid financial forecast.

Prudential Financial Inc., up 15 cents to $10.95.

The financial services company reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue.

Mattel Inc., down 12 cents to $8.49.

The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels scrapped its forecast after a bad first-quarter loss.

Electronic Arts Inc., down $4.29 to $115.32.

The maker of Sims and Madden football warned investors that sports season cancellations could delay planned game launches.

CVS Health Corp., down 80 cents to $60.41.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Electronic Arts (EA) 1.7 $115.32 -3.6% N/A 12.13 Buy $116.21 Mattel (MAT) 1.5 $8.49 -1.3% N/A -13.27 Hold $12.25 Beyond Meat (BYND) 1.2 $126.21 +26.0% N/A -110.71 Hold $85.55 Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2.3 $72.87 +6.3% 0.56% 37.37 Buy $65.81

7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter

Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.



Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.



The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend. Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.



In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.



Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.

View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".