S&P 500   4,363.80 (+0.30%)
DOW   34,377.81 (+0.00%)
QQQ   360.00 (+0.80%)
AAPL   140.91 (-0.42%)
MSFT   296.31 (+1.17%)
FB   324.54 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   2,751.64 (+0.83%)
TSLA   811.08 (+0.67%)
AMZN   3,284.28 (+1.14%)
NVDA   209.39 (+1.30%)
BABA   167.40 (+2.70%)
NIO   36.24 (+2.06%)
CGC   13.29 (+1.22%)
GE   102.36 (-0.35%)
MU   66.38 (-0.51%)
AMD   109.16 (+3.92%)
T   25.30 (-0.51%)
F   15.51 (-0.83%)
ACB   7.11 (+1.28%)
DIS   172.96 (-0.10%)
PFE   41.42 (-1.03%)
BA   221.78 (-0.80%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.96%)
BlackRock; Vistra rise; JPMorgan Chase, Delta fall

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Qualcomm Inc., up $2.09 to $125.04.

The chipmaker's board of directors approved a $10 billion stock buyback plan.

BlackRock Inc., up $31.62 to $867.81.

The investment firm's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Smart Global Holdings, Inc., up $7.91 to $51.72.

The technology company's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Vistra Corp., up $1.97 to $19.81.

The power generation company announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., up $4.48 to $101.75.

The regional bank operator reported encouraging third-quarter earnings.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $2.51 to $41.03.

The airline warned investors that rising fuel prices and higher labor costs will challenge its ability to remain profitable.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $4.36 to $161.

The bank's latest earnings showed that it struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

First Republic Bank, up $4.12 to $204.85.

The bank's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

