AAPL   364.80 (+0.83%)
MSFT   203.48 (+2.54%)
AMZN   2,758.82 (+2.93%)
BABA   215.70 (+0.32%)
MU   51.52 (+4.84%)
TSLA   1,079.81 (+6.98%)
AMD   52.61 (+4.63%)
T   30.23 (+1.07%)
F   6.08 (+1.16%)
GILD   76.94 (+3.19%)
DIS   111.51 (+-0.01%)
NFLX   455.04 (+1.74%)
BA   183.30 (-5.75%)
Bloom Energy, Conagra rise; Boeing, Genworth fall

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday.

Bloom Energy Corp., up $2.66 to $10.88.

The electric fuel cell maker signed a deal with Samsung Heavy Industries for fuel-cell powered ships.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $17.66 to $312.01.

The athletic apparel company is buying home fitness company Mirror for $500 million.

Xilinx Inc., up $6.43 to $98.39.

The chipmaker raised its fiscal first-quarter revenue forecast.

Micron Inc., up $2.38 to $51.52.

The chipmaker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter financial results and gave investors an upbeat revenue forecast.

Genworth Financial Inc., down 25 cents to $2.31.

The financial services company postponed its sale to China's Oceanwide Holdings Group until September.

The Boeing Co., down $11.19 to $183.30.

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled its 97 outstanding orders for Boeing jets.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc., down 86 cents to $44.36.

The hotel operator expects a key revenue measure to plummet in the second quarter.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.47 to $35.17.

The processed and packaged food maker handily beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)1.9$183.30-5.8%N/A-30.25Hold$231.76
Xilinx (XLNX)2.1$98.39+7.0%1.54%31.54Hold$98.11
Genworth Financial (GNW)1.0$2.56flatN/A12.19HoldN/A
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)1.6$294.35flatN/A66.60Buy$305.77
Bloom Energy (BE)1.0$10.88+32.4%N/A-5.36Hold$11.00

