Bloom Energy, Conagra rise; Boeing, Genworth fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday.
Bloom Energy Corp., up $2.66 to $10.88.
The electric fuel cell maker signed a deal with Samsung Heavy Industries for fuel-cell powered ships.
Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $17.66 to $312.01.
The athletic apparel company is buying home fitness company Mirror for $500 million.
Xilinx Inc., up $6.43 to $98.39.
The chipmaker raised its fiscal first-quarter revenue forecast.
Micron Inc., up $2.38 to $51.52.
The chipmaker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter financial results and gave investors an upbeat revenue forecast.
Genworth Financial Inc., down 25 cents to $2.31.
The financial services company postponed its sale to China's Oceanwide Holdings Group until September.
The Boeing Co., down $11.19 to $183.30.
Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled its 97 outstanding orders for Boeing jets.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc., down 86 cents to $44.36.
The hotel operator expects a key revenue measure to plummet in the second quarter.
Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.47 to $35.17.
The processed and packaged food maker handily beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
