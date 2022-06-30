Borgata settles; strike looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos

×
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   280.28 (-1.24%)
AAPL   136.72 (-1.80%)
MSFT   256.83 (-1.32%)
META   161.25 (-1.64%)
GOOGL   2,179.26 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.21 (-2.49%)
TSLA   673.42 (-1.76%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.72 (-0.64%)
BABA   113.68 (-2.03%)
AMD   76.47 (-1.95%)
MU   55.28 (-1.32%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.96 (+0.05%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.73%)
PFE   52.43 (+2.93%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   280.28 (-1.24%)
AAPL   136.72 (-1.80%)
MSFT   256.83 (-1.32%)
META   161.25 (-1.64%)
GOOGL   2,179.26 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.21 (-2.49%)
TSLA   673.42 (-1.76%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.72 (-0.64%)
BABA   113.68 (-2.03%)
AMD   76.47 (-1.95%)
MU   55.28 (-1.32%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.96 (+0.05%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.73%)
PFE   52.43 (+2.93%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   280.28 (-1.24%)
AAPL   136.72 (-1.80%)
MSFT   256.83 (-1.32%)
META   161.25 (-1.64%)
GOOGL   2,179.26 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.21 (-2.49%)
TSLA   673.42 (-1.76%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.72 (-0.64%)
BABA   113.68 (-2.03%)
AMD   76.47 (-1.95%)
MU   55.28 (-1.32%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.96 (+0.05%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.73%)
PFE   52.43 (+2.93%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   280.28 (-1.24%)
AAPL   136.72 (-1.80%)
MSFT   256.83 (-1.32%)
META   161.25 (-1.64%)
GOOGL   2,179.26 (-2.45%)
AMZN   106.21 (-2.49%)
TSLA   673.42 (-1.76%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.72 (-0.64%)
BABA   113.68 (-2.03%)
AMD   76.47 (-1.95%)
MU   55.28 (-1.32%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.96 (+0.05%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.73%)
PFE   52.43 (+2.93%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)

Borgata settles; strike looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | Wayne Parry, Associated Press


Union members picket outside the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. on June 1, 2022. The main casino workers union is threatening a strike against at least 5 casinos in July if new contracts are not reached by then, and on Wednesday, June 22, the City Council of Atlantic City called on the casinos to avert a strike by paying workers more and hiring more of them. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's top-performing casino, the Borgata, reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the city's main casino workers' union Thursday evening, avoiding a strike during one of the busiest weekends of the year.

But the prospect of a Friday morning strike remained in place Thursday at Caesars, Harrah's and the Tropicana, where bargaining was to resume at 7 p.m. in hopes of beating a 12:01 a.m. deadline for a walkout at those three casinos, all of which are owned by Caesars Entertainment.

Local 54 of the Unite Here union confirmed the agreement but would not reveal its terms, saying they first have to be presented to and ratified by the union's membership. A vote was not immediately scheduled.

The Borgata, which is owned by MGM Resorts International, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a strike deadline at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Union members continued preparing Thursday for a possible walkout, signing up at a table on the Boardwalk outside Caesars for reduced-rate pay from a strike fund the union maintains to enable striking workers to maintain some income during labor disputes.

Even if the union does go on strike, the casinos and their hotels will remain open for business; staffing levels and the quality of service could vary greatly depending on many variables.

The union has said it is seeking “significant” salary increases in new contracts to help workers keep pace with rapidly rising prices for gasoline, food, rent and other expenses.

Individual workers also say they helped keep the casinos open and running for most of the coronavirus pandemic, now in its third year, and deserve to be compensated for it.

Two casinos, Bally's and Ocean, have reached “me-too” agreements with the union, in which they commit to adopting the terms of contracts eventually reached with larger properties in the city, and will not face a walkout.


Likewise, union president Bob McDevitt said that two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, are not at risk of a labor stoppage for the time being, as the union has yet to negotiate with them.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
3.4812 of 5 stars		$28.95-0.8%0.03%9.40Moderate Buy$53.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International right now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.