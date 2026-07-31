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MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price, News & Analysis

MGM Resorts International logo
$44.58 -1.08 (-2.37%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$44.54 -0.04 (-0.09%)
As of 07:34 PM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About MGM Resorts International Stock (NYSE:MGM)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$43.94
$45.57
50-Day Range
$38.44
$50.64
52-Week Range
$29.18
$51.59
Volume
3.66 million shs
Average Volume
2.22 million shs
Market Capitalization
$11.22 billion
P/E Ratio
27.02
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$52.49
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy

Company Overview

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973. In 2000, it expanded significantly through a merger with Mirage Resorts and adopted the name MGM Mirage. A decade later, the company rebranded as MGM Resorts International to reflect its diversified portfolio of resorts and entertainment offerings across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in Paradise, Nevada, MGM Resorts International operates flagship resorts in Las Vegas—including MGM Grand, Bellagio and Mandalay Bay—as well as regional properties in Atlantic City, Detroit and other U.S. markets. Internationally, it holds interests in Macau with integrated resort projects and continues to evaluate opportunities in emerging markets such as Japan’s integrated resort sector.

Under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International has prioritized strategic growth initiatives, digital innovation and sustainability efforts. The company aims to deliver memorable experiences for guests while maintaining operational excellence and exploring new avenues for international expansion.

AI Generated. May Contain Errors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
86th Percentile Overall Score

MGM MarketRank™: 

MGM Resorts International scored higher than 86% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 169th out of 482 stocks in the consumer discretionary sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    MGM Resorts International has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 2 strong buy ratings, 10 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings.

  • Upside Potential

    MGM Resorts International has a consensus price target of $52.49, representing about 17.7% upside from its current price of $44.58.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    MGM Resorts International has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about MGM Resorts International's stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for MGM Resorts International are expected to grow by 20.81% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.38 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 27.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 45.93.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 27.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.98.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    MGM Resorts International has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    8.07% of the float of MGM Resorts International has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    MGM Resorts International has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 7.51.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in MGM Resorts International has recently increased by 5.47%, indicating that investor sentiment is decreasing significantly.

  • Dividend Yield

    MGM Resorts International does not currently pay a dividend.

  • Dividend Growth

    MGM Resorts International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • Dividend Sustainability

    Based on earnings estimates, MGM Resorts International will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.42% next year. This indicates that MGM Resorts International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

  • News Sentiment

    MGM Resorts International has a news sentiment score of 0.71. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This news sentiment score is similar to the average news sentiment of Consumer Discretionary companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 34 news articles for MGM Resorts International this week, compared to 9 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    17 people have searched for MGM on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 750% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    7 people have added MGM Resorts International to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 133% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, MGM Resorts International insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $256,587.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    3.38% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by insiders.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    68.11% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about MGM Resorts International's insider trading history.
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MGM Stock News Headlines

MGM Resorts Earnings Call Highlights Growth Momentum
July 30 at 8:31 PM  |  tipranks.comhttps://www.tipranks.com/news/company-announcements/mgm-resorts-earnings-call-highlights-growth-momentum?utm_source=marketbeat.com&utm_medium=referral
Casino Operator MGM Resorts Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates on Las Vegas Strength
July 30 at 6:16 PM  |  money.usnews.comhttps://money.usnews.com/investing/news/articles/2026-07-29/casino-operator-mgm-resorts-beats-quarterly-revenue-estimates-on-las-vegas-strength
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July 31 at 1:00 AM  |  Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
MGM Resorts revenue edges up, driven by Las Vegas Strip
July 30 at 6:16 PM  |  msn.comhttps://www.msn.com/en-us/money/general/mgm-resorts-revenue-edges-up-driven-by-las-vegas-strip/ar-AA29095H
MGM Resorts: Scarce Casino Assets, Digital Optionality, And Buybacks Support Further Upside
July 30 at 11:40 AM  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4927817-mgm-resorts-scarce-casino-assets-digital-optionality-and-buybacks-support-further-upside
MGM Resorts International 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
July 30 at 11:03 AM  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4927843-mgm-resorts-international-2026-q2-results-earnings-call-presentation
MGM China Reports 2026 Interim Financial Data
July 29 at 6:22 PM  |  prnewswire.comhttps://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-china-reports-2026-interim-financial-data-302838352.html
Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on MGM Resorts International to $53 From $52, Maintains Positive Rating
July 29 at 5:50 PM  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/susquehanna-adjusts-price-target-mgm-135714536.html
See More Headlines

MGM Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

MGM Resorts International's stock was trading at $36.50 at the beginning of the year. Since then, MGM stock has increased by 22.1% and is now trading at $44.5770.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July, 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Read the conference call transcript.

MGM Resorts International's Board of Directors initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th 2025, which authorizes the company to buy back $2,000,000,000 in outstanding shares, according to EventVestor. This means that the company could buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International subsidiaries include these companies: San Antonio Starts, Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, Mirage Resorts LLC, 550 Leasing Company II LLC, AC Holding Corp., AC Holding Corp. II, Arena Land Holdings LLC, and others.

Top institutional shareholders of MGM Resorts International include Czech National Bank (0.02%), Mirador Capital Partners LP (0.02%), Assenagon Asset Management S.A. (0.01%) and Chemistry Wealth Management LLC (0.01%). Insiders that own company stock include Iac Inc, Keith A Meister, Paul J Salem, William Hornbuckle, Corey Ian Sanders, Jonathan S Halkyard, John Mcmanus, Todd Meinert, Daniel J Taylor and Alexis Herman.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of MGM stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that MGM Resorts International investors own include Meta Platforms (META), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Salesforce (CRM), Verizon Communications (VZ), Tesla (TSLA) and Humana (HUM).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
7/29/2026
Today
7/31/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Sector
Consumer Discretionary
Industry
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Sub-Industry
Casinos & Gaming
Current Symbol
NYSE:MGM
CIK
789570
Web
www.mgmresorts.com
Phone
(702) 693-7120
Fax
702-693-8626
Employees
62,000
Year Founded
1986

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for MGM Resorts International
$52.49
High Price Target
$117.00
Low Price Target
$35.00
Potential Upside/Downside
+17.7%
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
2.55
Research Coverage
22 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$1.65
Trailing P/E Ratio
27.02
Forward P/E Ratio
22.63
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$205.86 million
Net Margins
2.40%
Pretax Margin
2.79%
Return on Equity
23.30%
Return on Assets
1.90%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
1.80
Current Ratio
1.34
Quick Ratio
1.30

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$17.54 billion
Price / Sales
0.64
Cash Flow
$7.99 per share
Price / Cash Flow
5.58
Book Value
$13.39 per share
Price / Book
3.33

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
251,590,000
Free Float
247,203,000
Market Cap
$11.22 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
1.29

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This page (NYSE:MGM) was last updated on 7/31/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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