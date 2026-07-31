MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973. In 2000, it expanded significantly through a merger with Mirage Resorts and adopted the name MGM Mirage. A decade later, the company rebranded as MGM Resorts International to reflect its diversified portfolio of resorts and entertainment offerings across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in Paradise, Nevada, MGM Resorts International operates flagship resorts in Las Vegas—including MGM Grand, Bellagio and Mandalay Bay—as well as regional properties in Atlantic City, Detroit and other U.S. markets. Internationally, it holds interests in Macau with integrated resort projects and continues to evaluate opportunities in emerging markets such as Japan’s integrated resort sector.

Under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International has prioritized strategic growth initiatives, digital innovation and sustainability efforts. The company aims to deliver memorable experiences for guests while maintaining operational excellence and exploring new avenues for international expansion.

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