BP, Clorox rise; Chegg, Expedia fall

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Devon Energy Corp., up $5.93 to $64.28.

The oil and gas exploration company reported strong first-quarter earnings and increased its stock buyback plan.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $8.61 to $136.11.

The energy exploration and production company beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts and raised its dividend.

Clorox Co., up $4.28 to $147.56.

The maker of Clorox bleach and Hidden Valley ranch dressing beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Biogen Inc., down $1.62 to $205.70.

The drug developer will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm.

Pfizer Inc., up 95 cents to $49.29.

The maker of a key COVID-19 vaccine beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

BP Plc, up $2.32 to $31.18.

The oil and gas company reported its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging energy prices.

Chegg Inc., down $7.56 to $17.42.

The provider of online textbook rental services slashed its revenue forecast for the year.

Expedia Group Inc., down $24.50 to $150.31.

The online travel company’s first-quarter bookings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

