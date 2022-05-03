S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+1.78%)
AAPL   159.48 (+1.16%)
MSFT   281.78 (+1.54%)
FB   212.03 (+5.77%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+2.83%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.02%)
TSLA   909.25 (+4.42%)
NVDA   196.02 (+5.69%)
BABA   100.38 (+3.39%)
NIO   17.53 (+4.97%)
AMD   91.13 (+6.56%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+4.50%)
T   19.33 (+2.49%)
GE   77.66 (+4.17%)
F   14.56 (+2.82%)
DIS   113.55 (+1.72%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.29 (+0.45%)
PYPL   90.71 (+3.16%)
NFLX   199.87 (+5.00%)
BP, Clorox rise; Chegg, Expedia fall

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Devon Energy Corp., up $5.93 to $64.28.

The oil and gas exploration company reported strong first-quarter earnings and increased its stock buyback plan.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $8.61 to $136.11.

The energy exploration and production company beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts and raised its dividend.

Clorox Co., up $4.28 to $147.56.

The maker of Clorox bleach and Hidden Valley ranch dressing beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Biogen Inc., down $1.62 to $205.70.

The drug developer will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm.

Pfizer Inc., up 95 cents to $49.29.

The maker of a key COVID-19 vaccine beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

BP Plc, up $2.32 to $31.18.

The oil and gas company reported its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging energy prices.

Chegg Inc., down $7.56 to $17.42.

The provider of online textbook rental services slashed its revenue forecast for the year.

Expedia Group Inc., down $24.50 to $150.31.

The online travel company’s first-quarter bookings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Diamondback Energy (FANG)
3.0583 of 5 stars		$136.11+7.8%1.76%11.21Buy$163.11
Devon Energy (DVN)
3.015 of 5 stars		$64.28+10.5%6.22%15.41Buy$64.50
Expedia Group (EXPE)
2.7904 of 5 stars		$150.31-14.0%N/A-67.40Hold$210.72
BP (BP)
2.4553 of 5 stars		$31.18+8.6%4.14%13.98Buy$34.11
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

