Campbell Soup, Comtech fall; Merck, Vertex rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

United Natural Foods Inc., down $6.36 to $34.26.

The natural and organic food company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., down $3.53 to $22.13.

The communications company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.

Lordstown Motors Corp., up 1 cent to $11.23.

The electric truck company warned investors that it needs to raise more money.

Campbell Soup Co., down $3.20 to $45.92.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Merck & Co., up $1.64 to $74.04.

The drug developer signed a supply agreement with the U.S. and Canada for a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $2.43 to $213.56.

The drug developer received FDA approval for expanded use of its cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta in children.

AbbVie Inc., up $1.66 to $114.

The biotechnology company and Caraway Therapeutics are collaborating on treatments for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Ferrari NV, down $6.64 to $212.18.

Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari tapped Benedetto Vigna, an Italian executive at Europe’s largest semiconductor chipmaker, as its new CEO.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target United Natural Foods (UNFI) 1.3 $34.26 -15.7% N/A 9.87 Hold $25.88 Campbell Soup (CPB) 1.6 $45.92 -6.5% 3.22% 17.33 Hold $50.00 Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) 2.3 $22.13 -13.8% 1.81% -6.63 Buy $33.67 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) 2.2 $213.56 +1.2% N/A 20.34 Buy $292.00

