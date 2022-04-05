S&P 500   4,525.12 (-1.26%)
DOW   34,641.18 (-0.80%)
QQQ   361.10 (-2.22%)
AAPL   175.12 (-1.86%)
MSFT   310.95 (-1.28%)
FB   231.84 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   2,811.82 (-1.67%)
AMZN   3,281.59 (-2.53%)
TSLA   1,089.50 (-4.88%)
NVDA   259.31 (-5.22%)
BABA   111.00 (-5.53%)
NIO   22.47 (-5.79%)
AMD   106.82 (-3.36%)
CGC   7.38 (-5.02%)
MU   74.61 (-3.94%)
GE   90.10 (-2.09%)
T   23.89 (-1.20%)
F   15.82 (-5.04%)
DIS   135.62 (-2.14%)
AMC   21.21 (-9.01%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.59%)
PYPL   117.65 (-3.45%)
BA   182.65 (-4.46%)
Carnival, Change Healthcare rise; Block, Acuity fall

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Tivity Health Inc., down 8 cents to $32.17.

Stone Point Capital is buying the health program administrator for about $2 billion.

Carnival Corp., up 48 cents to $20.22.

The cruise line gave investors an encouraging update on bookings.

CME Group Inc., up $2.87 to $237.46.

The derivatives marketplace plans to launch a new micro metals product next month, pending regulatory review.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $14.95 to $170.12.

The lighting maker said it continues to deal with a global component shortage.

Change Healthcare Inc., up $1.63 to $23.73.

The health care technology company agreed to delay the closing of its sale to UnitedHealth Group.

AbbVie Inc., up $1.54 to $163.43.

The drugmaker's Allergan unit released encouraging data on a treatment aimed at adults with age-related blurry near vision.

Baxter International Inc., up $1.02 to $76.49.

The drug and medical device maker announced U.S. regulatory clearance for a device to help treat kidney injury patients.

Block Inc., down $9.27 to $135.92.

The financial services and digital payments company launched an investigation into a security breach.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Baxter International (BAX)3.0$76.49+1.4%1.46%30.23Buy$95.25
CME Group (CME)2.7$237.46+1.2%1.68%32.48Hold$253.50
Acuity Brands (AYI)2.4$170.12-8.1%0.31%18.31Buy$212.75
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.2$517.76+1.5%1.12%28.64Buy$510.52
Change Healthcare (CHNG)1.7$23.73+7.4%N/A-98.87Buy$25.75
Carnival Co. & (CCL)2.3$20.22+2.4%N/A-2.44Hold$25.84
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

