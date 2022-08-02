Caterpillar, JetBlue fall; Uber, SunPower rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $11.35 to $183.51.

The construction equipment maker's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $4.65 to $29.25.

The ride-hailing company reported surprisingly strong second-quarter revenue.

BP PLC, up 31 cents to $29.36.

The oil and gas company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Cowen Inc., up $2.97 to $38.46.

TD Bank Group is buying the financial services company for about $1.3 billion.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 55 cents to $8.04.

The airline reported a far bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

SunPower Corp., up $1.87 to $21.70.

The solar products and services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $4.24 to $41.97.

The software company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Varonis Systems Inc., up $2.45 to $27.84.

The data-management software company reported solid second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here