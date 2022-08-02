S&P 500   4,091.19 (-0.67%)
DOW   32,396.17 (-1.23%)
QQQ   313.96 (-0.42%)
AAPL   159.97 (-0.95%)
MSFT   274.82 (-1.15%)
META   159.50 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   114.95 (+0.08%)
AMZN   134.09 (-0.96%)
TSLA   903.05 (+1.26%)
NVDA   182.43 (-1.07%)
NIO   20.17 (-0.05%)
BABA   92.64 (+2.55%)
AMD   94.83 (-2.01%)
MU   62.10 (-0.70%)
T   18.41 (-1.71%)
CGC   2.87 (+13.44%)
GE   74.36 (-1.90%)
F   15.16 (-1.17%)
DIS   104.59 (-1.53%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   49.62 (-1.96%)
PYPL   100.75 (+13.75%)
NFLX   221.27 (-2.18%)
Caterpillar, JetBlue fall; Uber, SunPower rise

Tue., August 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $11.35 to $183.51.

The construction equipment maker's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $4.65 to $29.25.

The ride-hailing company reported surprisingly strong second-quarter revenue.

BP PLC, up 31 cents to $29.36.

The oil and gas company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Cowen Inc., up $2.97 to $38.46.

TD Bank Group is buying the financial services company for about $1.3 billion.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 55 cents to $8.04.

The airline reported a far bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

SunPower Corp., up $1.87 to $21.70.

The solar products and services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $4.24 to $41.97.

The software company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Varonis Systems Inc., up $2.45 to $27.84.

The data-management software company reported solid second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
3.2388 of 5 stars		$41.97+11.2%N/A149.89Buy$70.00
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
2.2219 of 5 stars		$8.04-6.4%N/A-13.63Hold$14.88
BP (BP)
2.3883 of 5 stars		$29.36+1.1%4.39%-5.43Moderate Buy$32.07
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.8638 of 5 stars		$29.23+18.8%N/A-8.86Moderate Buy$53.40
Caterpillar (CAT)
3.3635 of 5 stars		$183.50-5.8%2.62%15.38Moderate Buy$231.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

