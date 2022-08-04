Clorox, Hostess fall; MGM, Cigna rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Bookings Holdings Inc., down $19.23 to $1,947.25.

The online travel site said that the pace of bookings slowed in July.

Clorox Co., down $6.81 to $137.76.

The bleach and household products maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ball Corp., down $13.53 to $59.28.

The metal packaging company's second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Hostess Brands Inc., down 90 cents to $22.16.

The maker of Twinkie snack cakes gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

ChemoCentryx Inc., up $ 26.32 to $50.43.

The biopharmaceutical company is being bought by Amgen for about $3.7 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $4.08 to $59.09.

The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains reported strong second-quarter financial results.

MGM Resorts International, up $1.25 to $35.45.

The owner of Las Vegas' Bellagio casino reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cigna Corp., up $8.36 to $280.10.

The health insurer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

