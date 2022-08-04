S&P 500   4,151.94 (-0.08%)
DOW   32,726.82 (-0.26%)
QQQ   324.35 (+0.45%)
AAPL   165.77 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.75 (+0.45%)
META   170.45 (+0.98%)
GOOGL   118.15 (+0.06%)
AMZN   142.61 (+2.21%)
TSLA   927.95 (+0.62%)
NVDA   192.15 (+1.70%)
NIO   20.87 (+2.81%)
BABA   97.55 (+1.91%)
AMD   103.85 (+5.87%)
MU   64.80 (+0.86%)
T   18.27 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.87 (-1.71%)
GE   73.69 (-1.40%)
F   15.37 (-2.04%)
DIS   108.18 (-0.77%)
AMC   18.73 (+2.86%)
PYPL   97.08 (-0.86%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.02%)
NFLX   229.91 (+1.40%)
Clorox, Hostess fall; MGM, Cigna rise

Thu., August 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Bookings Holdings Inc., down $19.23 to $1,947.25.

The online travel site said that the pace of bookings slowed in July.

Clorox Co., down $6.81 to $137.76.

The bleach and household products maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ball Corp., down $13.53 to $59.28.

The metal packaging company's second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Hostess Brands Inc., down 90 cents to $22.16.

The maker of Twinkie snack cakes gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

ChemoCentryx Inc., up $ 26.32 to $50.43.

The biopharmaceutical company is being bought by Amgen for about $3.7 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $4.08 to $59.09.

The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains reported strong second-quarter financial results.

MGM Resorts International, up $1.25 to $35.45.

The owner of Las Vegas' Bellagio casino reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cigna Corp., up $8.36 to $280.10.

The health insurer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
3.1971 of 5 stars		$35.44+3.6%0.03%11.51Moderate Buy$52.37
Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
2.3366 of 5 stars		C$75.97+7.6%2.80%21.77HoldC$69.29
Hostess Brands (TWNK)
1.8236 of 5 stars		$22.16-3.9%N/A24.62Moderate Buy$25.57
Cigna (CI)
2.6996 of 5 stars		$280.17+3.1%1.60%17.38Moderate Buy$292.04
MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

