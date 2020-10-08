Coty, Eaton Vance rise; Domino's, Cytokinetics fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Coty Inc., up 41 cents to $3.74.

The beauty products company is expanding sales of Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin brand in Europe and Australia.

International Business Machines Corp., up $7.42 to $131.49.

The technology company is spinning off its infrastructure services unit into a new public company.

PPG Industries Inc., up $6.05 to $134.99.

The paints and coatings maker gave investors an encouraging third-quarter profit update.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., up $1.96 to $18.04.

The drug and medical products maker expects third-quarter revenue to beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cytokinetics Inc., down $11.65 to $16.00.

Investors were disappointed with results from a study of a potential heart-failure drug it is developing with Amgen.

Eaton Vance Corp., up $19.71 to $60.65.

The investment management firm is being bought by financial services company Morgan Stanley.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $10.50 to $194.50.

The maker of OXO brand kitchen appliances said COVID-19 precluded it from giving investors an earnings forecast.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $30.04 to $401.01.

The Michigan-based pizza chain reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Cytokinetics (CYTK) 1.9 $16.02 -42.1% N/A -6.79 Buy $40.25 PPG Industries (PPG) 2.4 $135.07 +4.8% 1.60% 32.08 Buy $123.78 Morgan Stanley (MS) 2.5 $48.99 +0.6% 2.86% 8.84 Buy $54.05 IBM (IBM) 2.4 $131.55 +6.0% 4.96% 14.93 Hold $139.07 Amgen (AMGN) 2.0 $239.61 -7.0% 2.67% 19.58 Buy $256.21 Coty (COTY) 2.3 $3.73 +12.0% N/A -2.80 Hold $6.52 Eaton Vance (EV) 1.9 $60.70 +48.3% 2.47% 24.18 Buy $45.43