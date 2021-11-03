S&P 500   4,660.57 (+0.65%)
DOW   36,157.58 (+0.29%)
QQQ   393.17 (+1.06%)
AAPL   151.46 (+0.96%)
MSFT   333.51 (+0.11%)
FB   331.01 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   2,930.00 (+0.73%)
TSLA   1,215.00 (+3.67%)
AMZN   3,384.00 (+2.15%)
NVDA   265.80 (+0.68%)
BABA   165.95 (+1.87%)
NIO   41.51 (+0.51%)
CGC   13.53 (+3.52%)
GE   106.00 (-0.65%)
AMD   130.57 (+2.30%)
MU   71.28 (+0.73%)
T   25.18 (-0.20%)
F   18.62 (+3.39%)
ACB   6.94 (+0.58%)
DIS   169.98 (+0.09%)
PFE   44.81 (-1.41%)
AMC   40.71 (+4.95%)
BA   213.29 (+0.24%)
CVS Health, T-Mobile rise; Zillow, Activision fall

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CVS Health Corp., up $5.19 to $96.34.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year after a strong third quarter.

Mondelez International Inc., up 98 cents to $62.34.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $10.92 to $66.75.

The maker of “World of Warcraft," “Call of Duty" and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., down $1.05 to $110.69.

The resort and casino operator reported a surprising third-quarter loss.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $2.55 to $19.30.

The home goods retailer expects to complete a $1 billion stock buyback plan early, and announced a partnership with supermarket Kroger.

Zillow Group Inc., down $19.60 to $65.88.

The online real estate broker reported disappointing financial results and shut its home-flipping business.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $6.14 to $121.94.

The wireless carrier’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., down $44.14 to $387.81.

The medical research equipment and services provider trimmed its financial forecast for the year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Kroger (KR)2.6$42.81+5.2%1.96%28.73Hold$38.73
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)3.6$66.74-14.1%0.70%19.98Buy$113.15
CVS Health (CVS)2.6$96.37+5.7%2.08%17.68Buy$94.71
Zillow Group (ZG)2.0$66.20-22.6%N/A114.14Buy$154.56
Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)2.1$387.90-10.2%N/A49.99Buy$399.83
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)2.2$19.25+14.9%N/A-11.13Hold$21.64
T-Mobile US (TMUS)2.6$121.85+5.2%N/A39.05Buy$165.36
