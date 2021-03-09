Del Taco, NVIDIA rise; Stitch Fix, Acadia fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Del Taco Restaurants Inc., up 16 cents to $11.12.
The restaurant chain's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $20.76 to $25.02.
The Food and Drug Administration questioned the biotechnology company's application to expand the use of a psychosis drug.
Stitch Fix Inc., down $19.29 to $49.23.
Investors were disappointed by the fashion subscription service's revenue forecasts.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., down $4.86 to $71.82.
The sporting goods retailer's profit forecast for the year disappointed investors.
NVIDIA Corp., up $37.24 to $500.81.
The chipmaker gained ground as technology stocks rebounded from a slump.
Barrick Gold Corp., up 49 cents to $19.99.
The gold producer's stock jumped along with the price of gold.
Assurant Inc., up $1.12 to $134.92.
The risk management and insurance company is selling a unit to CUNA Mutual Group for $1.3 billion in cash.
The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc., up $2.39 to $82.58.
The children’s clothing chain reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.
MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.
Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.
This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".