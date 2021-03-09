S&P 500   3,875.44 (+1.42%)
DOW   31,832.74 (+0.10%)
QQQ   311.64 (+3.90%)
AAPL   120.81 (+3.82%)
MSFT   233.27 (+2.59%)
FB   265.72 (+4.08%)
GOOGL   2,035.03 (+1.37%)
TSLA   668.65 (+18.77%)
AMZN   3,060.00 (+3.66%)
NVDA   498.50 (+7.50%)
BABA   238.00 (+4.99%)
CGC   33.11 (+7.29%)
GE   13.99 (-1.27%)
MU   89.29 (+4.99%)
NIO   41.42 (+17.64%)
AMD   78.34 (+5.92%)
T   29.60 (-1.30%)
F   12.57 (-0.63%)
ACB   10.30 (+7.18%)
DIS   194.87 (-3.49%)
BA   230.74 (+3.00%)
NFLX   505.15 (+2.40%)
BAC   36.32 (-2.18%)
Del Taco, NVIDIA rise; Stitch Fix, Acadia fall

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc., up 16 cents to $11.12.

The restaurant chain's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $20.76 to $25.02.

The Food and Drug Administration questioned the biotechnology company's application to expand the use of a psychosis drug.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $19.29 to $49.23.

Investors were disappointed by the fashion subscription service's revenue forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., down $4.86 to $71.82.

The sporting goods retailer's profit forecast for the year disappointed investors.

NVIDIA Corp., up $37.24 to $500.81.

The chipmaker gained ground as technology stocks rebounded from a slump.

Barrick Gold Corp., up 49 cents to $19.99.

The gold producer's stock jumped along with the price of gold.

Assurant Inc., up $1.12 to $134.92.

The risk management and insurance company is selling a unit to CUNA Mutual Group for $1.3 billion in cash.

The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc., up $2.39 to $82.58.

The children’s clothing chain reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

