S&P 500   4,057.66 (-3.37%)
DOW   32,283.40 (-3.03%)
QQQ   306.89 (-4.27%)
AAPL   163.20 (-4.02%)
MSFT   267.78 (-3.97%)
META   161.60 (-4.25%)
GOOGL   110.30 (-5.44%)
AMZN   130.80 (-4.72%)
TSLA   287.40 (-2.93%)
NVDA   162.26 (-9.42%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.90%)
BABA   97.75 (-2.14%)
AMD   91.07 (-6.29%)
T   17.88 (-1.16%)
MU   57.69 (-5.74%)
CGC   3.83 (-9.46%)
F   15.36 (-3.58%)
GE   75.27 (-3.67%)
DIS   113.89 (-3.04%)
AMC   9.16 (-4.28%)
PYPL   92.64 (-4.22%)
PFE   46.91 (-2.07%)
NFLX   223.04 (-4.68%)
Dell, Marvell fall; Workday, Farfetch rise

Fri., August 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Workday Inc., up $4.10 to $166.46.

The maker of human resource software beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Marvell Technology Inc., down $4.92 to $50.17.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Dell Technologies Inc., down $6.47 to $41.43.

The computer and technology services provider warned investors that weakening demand will hurt revenue.

Newmont Corp., down $1.92 to $43.22.

The gold producer fell along with prices for the precious metal.

Seagen Inc., down $9.36 to $155.01.

Merck's plan to buy the biotechnology company has reportedly stalled.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $4.56 to $132.17.

Amazon is reportedly considering buying the maker of The Sims, Madden NFL and other video games.

Farfetch Ltd., up $2.49 to $12.03.

The online luxury fashion platform beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts.

Everbridge Inc., up $6.22 to $41.99.

The software developer is reportedly considering strategic options, including a sale.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Electronic Arts (EA)
2.9208 of 5 stars		$132.26+3.6%0.57%41.85Moderate Buy$153.91
Dell Technologies (DELL)
3.5384 of 5 stars		$41.33-13.7%3.19%5.67Moderate Buy$70.36
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

