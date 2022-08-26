Dell, Marvell fall; Workday, Farfetch rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Workday Inc., up $4.10 to $166.46.

The maker of human resource software beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Marvell Technology Inc., down $4.92 to $50.17.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Dell Technologies Inc., down $6.47 to $41.43.

The computer and technology services provider warned investors that weakening demand will hurt revenue.

Newmont Corp., down $1.92 to $43.22.

The gold producer fell along with prices for the precious metal.

Seagen Inc., down $9.36 to $155.01.

Merck's plan to buy the biotechnology company has reportedly stalled.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $4.56 to $132.17.

Amazon is reportedly considering buying the maker of The Sims, Madden NFL and other video games.

Farfetch Ltd., up $2.49 to $12.03.

The online luxury fashion platform beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts.

Everbridge Inc., up $6.22 to $41.99.

The software developer is reportedly considering strategic options, including a sale.

