S&P 500   3,863.16 (+1.92%)
DOW   31,288.26 (+2.15%)
QQQ   292.06 (+1.88%)
AAPL   149.98 (+1.02%)
MSFT   256.46 (+0.94%)
META   165.01 (+4.40%)
GOOGL   2,234.98 (+1.25%)
AMZN   113.65 (+2.73%)
TSLA   719.84 (+0.69%)
NVDA   157.55 (+2.49%)
NIO   20.68 (-1.76%)
BABA   102.60 (-1.12%)
AMD   81.05 (+3.12%)
MU   61.54 (+3.69%)
CGC   2.26 (-7.38%)
T   20.57 (+1.18%)
GE   62.84 (+2.86%)
F   11.89 (+4.39%)
DIS   96.50 (+5.07%)
AMC   15.38 (+2.12%)
PFE   51.67 (+0.54%)
PYPL   73.93 (+6.30%)
NFLX   189.36 (+8.34%)
Delta, Fastenal fall; Twitter, Devon Energy rise

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | New York

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.39 to $29.70.

The airline's second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Alphabet Inc., down $53.34 to $2,227.07.

Google is reportedly slowing hiring for the rest of the year.

Twitter Inc., up $2.69 to $36.75.

The social media company is suing Elon Musk to force him to complete his $44 billion buyout.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc., down 2 cents to $11.10.

Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed sale to Frontier Airlines.

Netflix Inc., up $2.11 to $176.56.

The video streaming service is reportedly trying to amend programming deals to allow for content with ads.

IronSource Ltd., up $1.05 to $3.28

Unity Software is buying the software company in an all-stock deal.

Fastenal Co., down $3.22 to $46.77.

The distributor of bolts, screws and other construction materials reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Devon Energy Corp., up 66 cents to $52.59.

Energy stocks gained ground as oil prices ticked higher.

Fastenal (FAST)
2.4492 of 5 stars		$47.84+1.1%2.59%27.98Hold$53.67
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
2.5968 of 5 stars		$30.13+1.2%N/A38.14Moderate Buy$50.06
Devon Energy (DVN)
3.0692 of 5 stars		$52.62+2.3%9.65%9.87Moderate Buy$75.47
MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

