Devon Energy, General Motors rise; Peloton, Exelon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Devon Energy, up $1.78 to $25.23

The energy company reported a bigger-than-expected profit for the first quarter and raised its dividend payout.

T-Mobile US, up $5.65 to $134.13

The telecom reported stronger profit than analysts expected, as it continues to fold in its acquisition of Sprint.

Caesars Entertainment, up $7.45 to $102.98

The casino operator reported encouraging trends for April, helping shares rise despite a worse first-quarter loss than expected.

General Motors, up $2.24 to $57.58

The automaker's first-quarter profit surged to roughly $3 billion and topped analysts' forecasts despite a shortage of computer chips that hurt production.

Peloton, down $14.08 to $82.62

The company is recalling its Tread+ treadmills after U.S. safety officials said users, children and pets can be pulled underneath them.

HollyFrontier, down $1.54 to $34.68

The petroleum refiner reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. It's also suspending its dividend for a year to pay for an acquisition.

Exelon, down $1.25 to $43.53

The energy company said it lost money during the first three months of the year, when analysts were expecting a profit.

Activision Blizzard, up $1.39 to $90.08

The video game maker's revenue and profit for the first quarter both topped Wall Street analysts' projections.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Sprint (S) 0.5 $8.62 flat N/A -13.06 N/A N/A General Motors (GM) 2.2 $57.58 +4.0% N/A 25.82 Buy $60.42

