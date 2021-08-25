Dick's Sporting Goods, State Street rise; Nordstrom falls

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $15.21 to $129.60.

The sporting goods chain reported a surge in revenues, a special dividend and doubled its stock buyback program.

Nordstrom Inc., down $6.67 to $31.14.

The retailer said its quarterly sales were still below the pre-pandemic 2019 period.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $2.62 to $63.66.

The homebuilder reported earnings that came in well ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Avnet Inc., up 81 cents to $40.45.

The technology company raised its dividend by 9.1%.

State Street Corp., up $2.43 to $92.

Rising bond yields helped bank stocks because they allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $3.87 to $36.86.

Investors were disappointed with the retailer's outlook for its third quarter.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $3.40 to $151.45.

The company announced a 2-for-1 stock split that will take place in October.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., down $2.95 to $158.63.

Real estate investment trusts were among the sectors lagging the rest of the market.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article