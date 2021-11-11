Dillard's, Beazer Homes rise; Walt Disney, Beyond Meat fall

S&P 500   4,649.27 (+0.06%)
DOW   35,921.23 (-0.44%)
QQQ   390.82 (+0.34%)
AAPL   147.88 (-0.03%)
MSFT   333.50 (+0.82%)
FB   327.90 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   2,918.00 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,474.00 (-0.23%)
TSLA   1,062.03 (-0.55%)
NVDA   303.84 (+3.14%)
BABA   168.17 (+2.56%)
NIO   42.09 (+6.42%)
CGC   13.50 (+2.90%)
AMD   145.80 (+4.24%)
GE   107.00 (-1.80%)
MU   74.70 (+1.76%)
T   24.93 (-0.08%)
F   19.56 (+1.03%)
DIS   162.21 (-7.02%)
ACB   7.56 (+6.48%)
PFE   50.17 (+2.35%)
AMC   39.34 (+2.74%)
BA   219.43 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,649.27 (+0.06%)
DOW   35,921.23 (-0.44%)
QQQ   390.82 (+0.34%)
AAPL   147.88 (-0.03%)
MSFT   333.50 (+0.82%)
FB   327.90 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   2,918.00 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,474.00 (-0.23%)
TSLA   1,062.03 (-0.55%)
NVDA   303.84 (+3.14%)
BABA   168.17 (+2.56%)
NIO   42.09 (+6.42%)
CGC   13.50 (+2.90%)
AMD   145.80 (+4.24%)
GE   107.00 (-1.80%)
MU   74.70 (+1.76%)
T   24.93 (-0.08%)
F   19.56 (+1.03%)
DIS   162.21 (-7.02%)
ACB   7.56 (+6.48%)
PFE   50.17 (+2.35%)
AMC   39.34 (+2.74%)
BA   219.43 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,649.27 (+0.06%)
DOW   35,921.23 (-0.44%)
QQQ   390.82 (+0.34%)
AAPL   147.88 (-0.03%)
MSFT   333.50 (+0.82%)
FB   327.90 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   2,918.00 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,474.00 (-0.23%)
TSLA   1,062.03 (-0.55%)
NVDA   303.84 (+3.14%)
BABA   168.17 (+2.56%)
NIO   42.09 (+6.42%)
CGC   13.50 (+2.90%)
AMD   145.80 (+4.24%)
GE   107.00 (-1.80%)
MU   74.70 (+1.76%)
T   24.93 (-0.08%)
F   19.56 (+1.03%)
DIS   162.21 (-7.02%)
ACB   7.56 (+6.48%)
PFE   50.17 (+2.35%)
AMC   39.34 (+2.74%)
BA   219.43 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,649.27 (+0.06%)
DOW   35,921.23 (-0.44%)
QQQ   390.82 (+0.34%)
AAPL   147.88 (-0.03%)
MSFT   333.50 (+0.82%)
FB   327.90 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   2,918.00 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,474.00 (-0.23%)
TSLA   1,062.03 (-0.55%)
NVDA   303.84 (+3.14%)
BABA   168.17 (+2.56%)
NIO   42.09 (+6.42%)
CGC   13.50 (+2.90%)
AMD   145.80 (+4.24%)
GE   107.00 (-1.80%)
MU   74.70 (+1.76%)
T   24.93 (-0.08%)
F   19.56 (+1.03%)
DIS   162.21 (-7.02%)
ACB   7.56 (+6.48%)
PFE   50.17 (+2.35%)
AMC   39.34 (+2.74%)
BA   219.43 (+0.43%)

Dillard's, Beazer Homes rise; Walt Disney, Beyond Meat fall

Thursday, November 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walt Disney Co., down $12.34 to $162.11.

The media and entertainment giant's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Tapestry Inc., up $3.57 to $46.18.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Dillard’s Inc., up $29.61 to $325.61.

The department store chain handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up $2.76 to $21.55.

The homebuilder's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat analysts' forecasts as demand remains strong.

Cooper Companies Inc., down $23.28 to $410.84.

The medical device company is buying Generate Life Sciences for $1.6 billion.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up $1.83 to $19.97.

The Texas-based cosmetics retailer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $3.38 to $40.90.

The copper and gold miner gained ground on rising copper prices.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $12.55 to $81.93.

The meat substitute maker’s third-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts because of a slump in U.S. demand.

Should you invest $1,000 in Beazer Homes USA right now?

Before you consider Beazer Homes USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beazer Homes USA wasn't on the list.

While Beazer Homes USA currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Beyond Meat (BYND)1.6$82.00-13.2%N/A-56.55Hold$110.76
Sally Beauty (SBH)1.4$19.99+10.2%N/A9.43Hold$21.40
Beazer Homes USA (BZH)1.8$21.55+14.7%N/A6.69Buy$22.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.