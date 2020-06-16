EU authorities open two Apple antitrust investigations





LONDON (AP) — European Union authorities began two antitrust investigations on Tuesday into Apple's mobile app store and payment platform over concerns its practices distort competition, opening a new front in the EU's battle against the dominance of big tech companies.

The EU's executive Commission said it launched a formal investigation of Apple Pay over allegations that the company refuses access to the payment system in some cases and amid concerns that it limits access to the "tap and go” function on iPhones.

The Commission opened a second investigation into the mobile App Store over concerns Apple restricts developers from letting iPhone and iPad users know about ways to make purchases outside of apps. The investigation follows complaints from music streaming service Spotify and an e-book distributor on the impact of the App Store's rules on the competition.

EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said “it appears that Apple obtained a ‘gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices."

It also appeared that Apple set conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites, she said. “It is important that Apple’s measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies," she added, noting that the coronavirus crisis has accelerated the growth in mobile payments as more people make online payments or “contactless” payments in store.

Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, has previously led antitrust investigations into other Silicon Valley giants including Google, which was hit with multibillion dollar fines.

Apple has been working to expand revenue in its services business to offset slowing growth from sales of iPhones and other hardware, but the EU investigation suggests Apple's growing dominance has made it a target for regulators.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Apple (AAPL) 2.3 $342.99 +1.2% 0.96% 26.90 Buy $309.71

6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus

Companies that are in a shaky financial position may sometimes attract investors in a bull market. Traders seeking a short-term profit can often use an oversold condition to capture a quick gain. But in a bear market, these companies frequently are left on the sidelines.



But a declining stock price by itself should not be enough to scare investors off. What investors really need to pay attention to is the company’s ability to finance existing debt or take on additional debt. Companies with low credit ratings face the problem of having too much debt on their books and an inability to finance it at more favorable rates.



That’s one reason we’ve put together this presentation that highlights 6 companies that may not survive the coronavirus. These companies have low stock prices. In fact, many of them are, or will be, in danger of being delisted if they cannot bring their stock above the $1 threshold. And on top of that, these companies each carry credit ratings of CCC+ or lower and are at risk of seeing those ratings even go lower.



Each of the companies presented here are considered to be among the weakest, if not the weakest, in their sector. If you have any of these falling knives in your portfolio now is the time to cut your losses and walk away.

View the "6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus".