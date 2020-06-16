EU opens antitrust probes into Apple Pay and App Store

LONDON (AP) — European Union authorities have opened antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and its payments platform over concerns that its practices stifle competition.

The EU's executive Commission said it launched a formal investigation of Apple Pay over allegations that the U.S. tech giant refuses access to the payment system in some cases and concerns that it limits access to the "tap and go” function on iPhones.

The Commission opened a second investigation into the mobile App Store over concerns that Apple restricts developers from letting iPhone and iPad users know about ways to make purchases outside of apps.

EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said “it appears that Apple obtained a ‘gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices."

It also appeared that Apple set conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites, she said. “It is important that Apple’s measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies," she said.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Apple (AAPL) 2.3 $342.99 +1.2% 0.96% 26.90 Buy $309.71

15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Given the sheer number of hardware makers, social networks, software companies, service providers and other tech stocks, it can be hard to identify which tech companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 15,000 distinct recommendations for technology companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same tech stock.



This slide show lists the 15 technology companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love".