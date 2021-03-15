Extended Stay, AMC rise; Eli Lilly, US Steel fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Extended Stay America Inc., up $2.27 to $19.21.

Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group are buying the hotel operator for $6 billion.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc., up $5.48 to $23.98.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., up $16.44 to $199.91.

The chipmaker will replace Flowserve in the S&P 500 index on March 22.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $18.92 to $189.16.

Investors were disappointed by results from the drug developer’s study on a potential Alzheimer’s disease therapy.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.03 to $23.14.

The steelmaker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $1.59 to $230.28.

Chinese regulators want the e-commerce company to divest its media assets, according to media reports.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.58 to $60.39.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up $2.88 to $14.04.

The movie theater chain is reopening two of its flagship theaters in Los Angeles.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Exxon Mobil (XOM) 1.8 $60.39 -2.5% 5.76% 35.95 Hold $52.15 NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) 2.2 $199.91 +9.0% 0.75% -377.19 Buy $179.79 Extended Stay America (STAY) 1.5 $19.21 +13.4% 1.87% -120.06 Buy $16.83 Eli Lilly and (LLY) 2.2 $189.16 -9.1% 1.80% 30.91 Buy $196.40 AMC Entertainment (AMC) 0.9 $14.04 +25.8% N/A -0.40 Hold $4.00 United States Steel (X) 1.4 $23.14 -4.3% 0.17% -2.28 Hold $10.86