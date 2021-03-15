Extended Stay, AMC rise; Eli Lilly, US Steel fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Extended Stay America Inc., up $2.27 to $19.21.
Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group are buying the hotel operator for $6 billion.
GenMark Diagnostics Inc., up $5.48 to $23.98.
NXP Semiconductors N.V., up $16.44 to $199.91.
The chipmaker will replace Flowserve in the S&P 500 index on March 22.
Eli Lilly and Co., down $18.92 to $189.16.
Investors were disappointed by results from the drug developer’s study on a potential Alzheimer’s disease therapy.
United States Steel Corp., down $1.03 to $23.14.
The steelmaker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $1.59 to $230.28.
Chinese regulators want the e-commerce company to divest its media assets, according to media reports.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.58 to $60.39.
Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up $2.88 to $14.04.
The movie theater chain is reopening two of its flagship theaters in Los Angeles.
