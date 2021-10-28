S&P 500   4,596.42 (+0.98%)
DOW   35,730.48 (+0.68%)
QQQ   384.22 (+1.11%)
AAPL   152.57 (+2.50%)
MSFT   324.35 (+0.37%)
FB   316.92 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,916.98 (-0.25%)
TSLA   1,077.04 (+3.78%)
AMZN   3,446.57 (+1.59%)
NVDA   249.41 (+2.00%)
BABA   169.79 (+0.33%)
NIO   40.79 (+3.76%)
CGC   12.99 (+1.64%)
GE   105.26 (+1.36%)
AMD   121.16 (-0.92%)
MU   69.58 (+1.96%)
T   25.55 (+1.96%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.88 (+0.58%)
DIS   169.68 (+0.08%)
PFE   43.18 (+0.49%)
BA   207.85 (+0.60%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)
Ford, KLA rise; Twilio, eBay fall

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Ford Motor Co., up $1.35 to $16.86.

The auto maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast and reinstated its quarterly dividend.

Twilio Inc., down $60.73 to $284.93.

The communications software company gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

KLA Corp., up $14.77 to $355.34.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

eBay Inc., down $5.25 to $72.41.

The online marketplace gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Align Technology Inc., up $27.41 to $631.80.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Flex Inc., down $1.14 to $17.14.

The electronics designer and manufacturer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Wolfspeed Inc., up $30.17 to $121.04.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

A.O. Smith Corp., up $6.72 to $70.69.

The maker of water heaters and boilers reported surprisingly strong third-quarter financial results.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
A. O. Smith (AOS)2.8$70.69+10.0%1.47%25.99Hold$68.40
Align Technology (ALGN)2.3$631.80+4.5%N/A71.96Buy$735.83
Twilio (TWLO)2.4$284.93-17.6%N/A-63.74Buy$469.26
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

