S&P 500   4,701.46 (+0.23%)
DOW   35,804.38 (-0.03%)
QQQ   398.76 (+0.32%)
AAPL   161.94 (+0.33%)
MSFT   337.91 (+0.07%)
FB   341.06 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,922.40 (+0.23%)
AMZN   3,580.41 (+0.01%)
TSLA   1,116.00 (+0.63%)
NVDA   326.74 (+2.92%)
BABA   136.52 (+2.14%)
NIO   41.42 (-1.47%)
CGC   11.87 (+2.15%)
AMD   157.80 (+5.26%)
GE   102.23 (+0.15%)
MU   86.21 (+0.94%)
T   24.47 (-1.17%)
F   20.25 (+0.25%)
DIS   151.34 (+0.21%)
ACB   6.78 (+2.26%)
AMC   38.89 (-0.69%)
PFE   50.89 (-0.37%)
BA   210.60 (+0.70%)
Gap, Nordstrom fall; Deere, Pure Storage rise

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Autodesk Inc., down $47.10 to $256.90.

The design software company warned investors the pace of its recovery is being impacted by supply chain problems and pressure from inflation.

HP Inc., up $3.25 to $35.44.

The personal computer and printer maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Pure Storage Inc., up $3.67 to $30.95.

The data storage company's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Gap Inc., down $5.67 to $17.84.

The clothing chain said supply chain problems crimped its third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Nordstrom Inc., down $9.27 to $22.66.

The department store operator's third-quarter earnings fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

Deere & Co., up $18.58 to $367.86.

The agricultural equipment maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $2.63 to $57.30.

The computer and technology services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

VMware Inc., up $2.22 to $118.70.

The cloud-computing company's third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pure Storage (PSTG)2.1$30.95+13.5%N/A-33.28Buy$29.83
Dell Technologies (DELL)2.9$57.30+4.8%N/A11.86Buy$96.80
Deere & Company (DE)2.8$367.86+5.3%1.14%21.31Buy$381.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

