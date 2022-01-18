S&P 500   4,577.11 (-1.84%)
DOW   35,368.47 (-1.51%)
QQQ   371.10 (-2.34%)
AAPL   170.09 (-1.72%)
MSFT   303.15 (-2.27%)
FB   319.30 (-3.80%)
GOOGL   2,723.41 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,180.00 (-1.94%)
TSLA   1,030.47 (-1.82%)
NVDA   259.20 (-3.79%)
BABA   128.45 (-2.37%)
NIO   29.71 (-4.01%)
AMD   131.96 (-3.59%)
CGC   7.76 (-7.62%)
MU   92.87 (-4.61%)
GE   102.90 (-0.25%)
T   27.29 (+0.40%)
F   24.40 (-3.14%)
DIS   151.74 (-0.13%)
AMC   18.78 (-8.70%)
PFE   54.10 (-1.55%)
ACB   5.11 (-7.26%)
BA   224.90 (-0.47%)
Goldman Sachs, Hain Celestial fall; Activision, Exxon rise

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $26.54 to $354.40.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $16.92 to $82.31.

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $5.20 to $101.

The cloud computing company is reportedly a buyout target for Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.98 to $49.75.

Starboard-backed Acacia Research is reportedly interested in buying the the department store operator.

Blink Charging Co., up $1.47 to $24.85.

The electric vehicle charging equipment company is deploying its chargers at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $3.63 to $36.77.

The organic and natural products company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.10 to $30.23.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly considering job cuts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.21 to $73.08.

Crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

