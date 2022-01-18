Goldman Sachs, Hain Celestial fall; Activision, Exxon rise

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $26.54 to $354.40.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $16.92 to $82.31.

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $5.20 to $101.

The cloud computing company is reportedly a buyout target for Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.98 to $49.75.

Starboard-backed Acacia Research is reportedly interested in buying the the department store operator.

Blink Charging Co., up $1.47 to $24.85.

The electric vehicle charging equipment company is deploying its chargers at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $3.63 to $36.77.

The organic and natural products company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.10 to $30.23.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly considering job cuts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.21 to $73.08.

Crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

