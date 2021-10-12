Hasbro CEO, Chairman Brian Goldner dies at 58

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro said Tuesday that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died. He was 58.

The announcement came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. Hasbro said at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, had been appointed as interim CEO.

The company did not give a cause of death, but Goldner disclosed in August 2020 that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer since 2014.

Goldner served as the CEO of Hasbro Inc. since 2008, and served as chairman since May 2015.

He was instrumental in transforming Hasbro into a global play and entertainment leader. Under his stewardship, Hasbro expanded beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and other areas. That strategy culminated with the 2019 acquisition of independent entertainment studio eOne.

Goldner also served on the board of ViacomCBS.

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article