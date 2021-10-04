QQQ   351.20 (-2.49%)
AAPL   138.63 (-2.82%)
MSFT   281.12 (-2.76%)
FB   324.77 (-5.32%)
GOOGL   2,641.50 (-3.27%)
TSLA   780.26 (+0.65%)
AMZN   3,189.27 (-2.86%)
NVDA   196.91 (-5.07%)
BABA   140.51 (-2.56%)
NIO   33.46 (-5.43%)
CGC   13.05 (-2.68%)
GE   106.06 (+0.23%)
MU   70.84 (-0.21%)
AMD   100.21 (-2.19%)
T   27.24 (+0.29%)
F   14.58 (+2.97%)
ACB   7.08 (+0.00%)
DIS   173.81 (-1.25%)
PFE   42.53 (-0.93%)
BA   224.06 (-0.86%)
AMC   37.08 (-3.59%)
High court rejects lawsuit over canceled Pentagon contract

Monday, October 4, 2021 | The Associated Press


The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The Supreme Court says it will not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract’s cancellation earlier this year. The case was one of hundreds the high court said it would not hear Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract's cancellation earlier this year.

The case was one of hundreds the high court said it wouldn't hear Monday.

The Pentagon in July announced it was canceling its contract with Microsoft for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud computing project. At the time it said it would instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.

The Biden administration had told the high court that the case was moot.

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

