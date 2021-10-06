Hovnanian, Moderna fall; Acuity Brands, Colfax rise

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boston Scientific Corp., up 42 cents to $42.86.

The medical device maker is buying Baylis Medical Company for $1.75 billion.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., down $2.42 to $68.

The natural gas company is buying Questar Pipeline from Dominion Energy.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.22 to $195.55.

The lighting maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down $13.03 to $82.95.

The homebuilder warned that supply chain problems and delays will hurt its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Moderna Inc., down $29.69 to $302.42.

Swedish health authorities suspended the use of the drug developer's COVID-19 vaccine for those 30 and under.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 29 cents to $15.09.

Oil and gas prices retreated and weighed down energy company stocks.

Colfax Corp., up 98 cents to $48.05.

Starboard Value reportedly acquired a stake in the manufacturing and engineering company.

M&T Bank Corp., down $1.57 to $152.24.

Bond yields edged lower and weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article