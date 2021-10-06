S&P 500   4,363.55 (+0.41%)
DOW   34,416.99 (+0.30%)
QQQ   359.99 (+0.73%)
AAPL   142.14 (+0.73%)
MSFT   293.50 (+1.64%)
FB   333.48 (+0.16%)
GOOGL   2,752.30 (+1.17%)
TSLA   782.20 (+0.21%)
AMZN   3,262.99 (+1.30%)
NVDA   207.22 (+1.33%)
BABA   144.08 (+0.66%)
NIO   33.72 (-0.44%)
CGC   13.18 (-1.49%)
GE   104.00 (-0.86%)
MU   69.94 (-0.79%)
AMD   103.63 (+1.79%)
T   27.28 (-0.26%)
F   14.11 (-1.26%)
ACB   7.35 (+0.68%)
DIS   175.49 (+0.50%)
PFE   41.99 (-0.78%)
BA   224.80 (+0.17%)
AMC   36.80 (-0.70%)
Hovnanian, Moderna fall; Acuity Brands, Colfax rise

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boston Scientific Corp., up 42 cents to $42.86.

The medical device maker is buying Baylis Medical Company for $1.75 billion.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., down $2.42 to $68.

The natural gas company is buying Questar Pipeline from Dominion Energy.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.22 to $195.55.

The lighting maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down $13.03 to $82.95.

The homebuilder warned that supply chain problems and delays will hurt its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Moderna Inc., down $29.69 to $302.42.

Swedish health authorities suspended the use of the drug developer's COVID-19 vaccine for those 30 and under.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 29 cents to $15.09.

Oil and gas prices retreated and weighed down energy company stocks.

Colfax Corp., up 98 cents to $48.05.

Starboard Value reportedly acquired a stake in the manufacturing and engineering company.

M&T Bank Corp., down $1.57 to $152.24.

Bond yields edged lower and weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)1.5$82.73-13.8%N/A0.98N/AN/A
Acuity Brands (AYI)2.0$195.55+10.9%0.27%25.90Buy$181.96
M&T Bank (MTB)2.6$152.31-1.0%2.89%11.71Hold$158.23
Colfax (CFX)2.4$48.07+2.1%N/A73.95Hold$49.44
Moderna (MRNA)2.1$300.81-9.4%N/A37.51Hold$195.62
Marathon Oil (MRO)2.2$15.15-1.5%1.32%-21.96Buy$16.08
Boston Scientific (BSX)2.3$42.85+1.0%N/A129.85Buy$49.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

