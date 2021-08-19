How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Thursday, August 19, 2021 | The Associated Press

Major indexes closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday after another choppy day of trading.

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, the benchmark index managed to rise thanks largely to gains in several big technology companies, like Microsoft.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq rose, while small-company stocks lost ground. Prices for crude oil and other commodities fell broadly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.53 points, or 0.1 %, to 4,405.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.57 points, or 0.2%, to 34,894.12.

The Nasdaq rose 15.87 points, or 0.1%, to 14,541.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.36 points, or 1.2%, to 2,132.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 62.60 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 621.26 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 281.11 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 90.69 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 649.73 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 4,287.64 points, or 14%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,653.51 points, or 12.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.57 points, or 8%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)2.7$296.77+2.1%0.75%36.87Buy$317.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.