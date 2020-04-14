How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks rose Tuesday as investors focused on how and when authorities may begin to lift business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Big companies also began reporting their first-quarter earnings, giving investors an early peek into how the outbreak was affecting their bottom lines. Big gains for technology stocks led the market, headlined by Microsoft, Apple and several chipmakers. The 3.1% rise for the the S&P 500 meant it more than recovered its losses from a day earlier, and it’s now down 16% from its record high set in the middle of February.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 84.43 points, or 3.1%, to 2,846.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 558.99, or 2.4%, to 23,949.76.

The Nasdaq rose 323.32 points, or 3.9%, to 8,515.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks was up 25.29 points, or 2.1%, to 1,237.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.24 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 230.39 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 362.17 points, or 4.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 9.39 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 384.72 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is down 4,588.68 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 456.87 points, or 5.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 431.14 points, or 25.8%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Microsoft (MSFT) $173.70 +4.9% 1.17% 30.26 Buy $184.43

8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020

Biotech stocks are far from a sure thing. However, towards the end of 2019 several stocks in the sector got a nice lift based on promising new drugs in their pipelines. One of the key ways to measure any biotech stocks is the depth of its pipeline. When a biotech company issues a drug, its stock typically gets a lift because, for a brief period of time, the company has exclusive rights to that stock.



But those rights only last for a period of time. And at that point, generic equivalents can enter the market. Since generic labels typically bring prices down, it can be harmful to the stock unless they have a continuous stream of drugs coming to the market.



And in 2020, the story of biotech companies has been the coronavirus. Several of the leading biotech firms are working either individually or in tandem with other firms to develop vaccines or antiviral therapies to help treat and eventually blunt the spread of the virus which remains foreign to our bodies.



So while a volatile market is typically a clue to stay away from biotech stocks, now may be an ideal time to jump into this sector. And we’ve identified 8 stocks that you can buy today and hold until the end of the year.

View the "8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020".