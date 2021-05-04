How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday, dragged down by big technology companies like Apple and Microsoft.

The declines marked the sixth-straight losing day for technology stocks. Investors continue to focus on corporate earnings and gauge the economic recovery’s progress. Earnings and most economic indicators have been signaling a steady recovery, but investors remain concerned about the lingering threat from COVID-19, inflation and other factors that could crimp progress.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 28 points, or 0.7%, to 4,164.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.80, or 0.1%, to 34,133.03.

The Nasdaq fell 261.61 points, or 1.9%, to 13,633.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.17 points, or 1.3% to 2,248.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.51 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 258.18 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 329.18 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.16 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 408.59 points, or 10.9%.

The Dow is up 3,526.55 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 745.22 points, or 5.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 273.43 points, or 13.9%.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Microsoft (MSFT) 2.8 $247.79 -1.6% 0.90% 40.03 Buy $287.29

Who knew that something so tiny could create such a big problem? However, that’s the case with the semiconductor industry. Chip manufacturers are facing supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Semiconductors are in high demand for the big tech companies who need the chips to power the servers for their data centers. But they are also needed for much of the technology we take for granted including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and automobiles – a sector that seems to be at the root of the current crisis.Any weekend mechanic knows that even traditional internal combustion cars are heavily reliant on electronics. In fact, electronic parts and components account for 40% of a new, internal combustion vehicle. That’s more than doubled since 2000.However as it turns out, some manufacturers may have overestimated how soon consumers would be ready for an “all-electric” future. And that meant that they didn’t forecast how much demand there would be for the kind of chips needed to do the mundane, but vital tasks of steering, braking, and even powering windows up and down.Part of the problem is that U.S. businesses are heavily reliant on countries like China and Taiwan for their semiconductors. In fact, only about 12.5% of semiconductor manufacturing is done in the United States.Of course, this creates a tremendous opportunity for the companies that manufacture these chips. And it comes at a good time. The semiconductor sector is notoriously cyclical and was coming down from the elevated demand for the 5G buildout.In this special presentation, we’ll give you a list of seven semiconductor companies that you can invest in to take advantage of this opportunity.