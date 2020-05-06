How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

A late-day dip left stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its first loss this week.

Losses in financial, health care and other sectors outweighed solid gains by technology stocks, including Apple and Microsoft.

The market's overall weak showing followed a report showing private U.S. employers eliminated an astonishing 20.2 million jobs last month amid widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.02 points, or 0.7%, to 2,848.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 218.45 points, or 0.9%, to 23,664.64.

The Nasdaq gained 45.27, or 0.5%, to 8,854.39.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slid 10.50 points, or 0.8%, to 1,263.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.71 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 59.05 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 249.44 points, or 2.9%

The Russell 2000 is up 2.53 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 382.36 points, or 11.8%.

The Dow is down 4,873.80 points, or 17.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 118.22 points, or 1.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 405.46 points, or 24.3%.

