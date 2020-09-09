Intra-Cellular, Qorvo rise; Slack, Tiffany fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
AstraZeneca Plc., down $1.07 to $53.64.
The drug developer halted late-stage studies of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to investigate a “potentially unexplained” illness.
Mastercard Inc., up $9.76 to $339.64.
The processor of debit and credit card payments reported higher volume in July and August.
Coupa Software Inc., down $16.22 to $260.48.
The business software company gave investors a weak third-quarter earnings forecast.
Slack Technologies Inc., down $4.08 to $25.24.
The workplace messaging service reported slower billings growth during the second quarter.
Qorvo Inc., up $8.60 to $122.71.
The chipmaker raised its profit and revenue forecasts because of growing demand for 4G and 5G mobile products.
Huntsman Corp., up 28 cents to $22.82.
The chemical company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter update as construction demand benefits its polyurethanes unit.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., up $13.43 to $31.86.
The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of a potential treatment for bipolar depression.
Tiffany & Co., down $7.85 to $113.96.
French luxury goods giant LVMH scrapped its $14.5 billion takeover offer for the New York jeweler.
