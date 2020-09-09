S&P 500   3,398.96 (+2.01%)
DOW   27,940.47 (+1.60%)
QQQ   277.88 (+2.94%)
AAPL   117.32 (+3.99%)
MSFT   211.29 (+4.26%)
FB   273.72 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   1,547.23 (+1.55%)
AMZN   3,268.61 (+3.77%)
NVDA   508.60 (+6.73%)
TSLA   366.28 (+10.92%)
BABA   273.15 (+1.16%)
CGC   16.36 (+4.94%)
GE   6.16 (+0.33%)
MU   45.15 (+0.27%)
AMD   81.91 (+4.09%)
T   29.37 (-0.47%)
F   6.97 (-0.85%)
ACB   7.65 (+1.73%)
GILD   64.51 (+0.58%)
NFLX   500.19 (-1.35%)
DIS   133.36 (-0.63%)
BAC   25.51 (+0.12%)
BA   160.78 (-0.19%)
Intra-Cellular, Qorvo rise; Slack, Tiffany fall

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

AstraZeneca Plc., down $1.07 to $53.64.

The drug developer halted late-stage studies of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to investigate a “potentially unexplained” illness.

Mastercard Inc., up $9.76 to $339.64.

The processor of debit and credit card payments reported higher volume in July and August.

Coupa Software Inc., down $16.22 to $260.48.

The business software company gave investors a weak third-quarter earnings forecast.

Slack Technologies Inc., down $4.08 to $25.24.

The workplace messaging service reported slower billings growth during the second quarter.

Qorvo Inc., up $8.60 to $122.71.

The chipmaker raised its profit and revenue forecasts because of growing demand for 4G and 5G mobile products.

Huntsman Corp., up 28 cents to $22.82.

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter update as construction demand benefits its polyurethanes unit.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., up $13.43 to $31.86.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of a potential treatment for bipolar depression.

Tiffany & Co., down $7.85 to $113.96.

French luxury goods giant LVMH scrapped its $14.5 billion takeover offer for the New York jeweler.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Qorvo (QRVO)1.5$122.71+7.5%N/A36.96Buy$124.57
Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)1.5$31.86+72.9%N/A-10.41Buy$53.00
Huntsman (HUN)2.3$22.82+1.2%2.85%5.25Hold$20.00
Coupa Software (COUP)1.0$260.48-5.9%N/A-192.95Buy$212.95
Tiffany & Co. (TIF)2.4$113.96-6.4%2.04%55.86Hold$129.31
